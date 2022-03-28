Whether it’s something simple like checking the monthly inspection box on your fire extinguisher tag, or complex like training your employees to follow an evacuation plan, being pro-active about safety not only can save time, money and lives. It also could save your business.
Those were some of the key takeaways from the business security workshop presented by county first responders at the Perquimans County High School media center last week.
“Be prepared, develop a plan and make sure to share that plan with your employees. We all need to be proactive during these challenging times,” said Sheriff Shelby White, one of the workshop’s presenters.
While protecting business from cyberattacks was the event’s featured topic, White and other officials from the Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County Emergency Services discussed a range of safety and security issues during the three-hour event.
With businesses reporting $3.5 billion in losses to internet criminals in 2019, defending against cybercrime is important for all businesses regardless of size. Sheriff’s Investigator James Fowden, who gave a 45-slide presentation, said big companies are not the only targets of hackers.
“It’s becoming more important than ever for small businesses to update (their) software and anti-virus protection,” Fowden said. “Don’t simply use the free anti-virus programs and do not use public WiFi.”
Fowden was adamant about the latter.
“A variety of predators use public Wi-Fi to steal identity while hiding theirs, committing crimes under someone else’s IP address,” he said.
Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon explained the importance of businesses keeping accurate lists and updated paperwork.
“I’ll guarantee everyone in this room if the principal of this school doesn’t show up tomorrow school will open. But if the school runs out of toilet paper, school’s closed. Lists are important,” he said, adding, “The job isn’t done until the paperwork is finished.”
Each business in attendance was presented a business information security packet. Emergency Services public information officer Julie Solesbee, who organized the workshop, explained the contents of the packet as well as the importance of keeping business information secure and up to date.
“Make sure you have all of your financial records, account numbers, credit card numbers and other important documents in a safe and secure place that is easily accessible,” she said. “It’s impossible to run a business without financial information.”
White also discussed emergency response time in the county, noting it’s gotten faster over the years. While Perquimans is a large county, emergency responders can make it to downtown Hertford is less than three minutes, he said. White attributed the improvement to better security systems, including loud alarms, brighter lighting and security cameras pointed toward access points.
Because most fires are put out by fire extinguishers, Nixon provided attendees with a virtual tutorial on how to use one. He said it’s important to remember the acronym P. A. S. S., which stands for “pull, aim, squeeze and sweep.” He also reminded users to aim the fire extinguisher at the base of the flame, not the tip.
The business security information packet officials previewed at the workshop is available at the Sheriff’s Office. Solesbee plans to host other security workshops for local businesses in the near future.