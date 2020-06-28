Most gyms and fitness centers in North Carolina remain closed following Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision last week to keep the state in Phase 2 of his COVID-19 reopening plan for another three weeks.
But at least one local fitness center has been able to reopen because it’s also qualifies as a medical treatment facility.
According to a June 8 post on its Facebook page, Foundation Fitness and Rehabilitation in Hertford is open.
The fitness center cites a June 5 letter from N.C. Special Deputy Attorney General Phillip A. Rubin allowing indoor gyms that accommodate persons who need to exercise as “prescribed by or directed by an medical professional.”
A spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Justice confirmed Thursday evening that fitness centers used for medical care can reopen.
Foundation Fitness stressed those using its facility must follow strict social distancing guidelines.
“When at the gym please no more that 10 people inside,” the Facebook post reads. “We will be using video surveillance and card key monitoring to ensure this. Please social distance. The equipment is already 6 (feet) apart with the exception of the cardio (equipment). When using the treadmills and ellipticals we recommend that you use every other one so that you are not directly beside someone. Please wipe and spray the equipment before and after use.”
Other fitness centers in the region, meanwhile, remain closed because of Cooper’s decision, which the governor said was necessary because of the state’s rising number of positive COVID-19 cases.
According to YMCA of South Hampton Roads, its wellness centers in North Carolina remain closed. However, the centers, like Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City, are offering reserved outdoor fitness classes, swimming exercises, golf at YMCA at the Pines and a youth summer day camp.
Meanwhile, other recreational businesses expecting Cooper to move the state into Phase 3 of his COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday said they planned to proceed with their reopening
Dixieland Speedway was scheduled to resume its season on Friday night. The track halted racing after its June 5 season opener because of COVID-19 concerns.
Races were not held at the track on June 12 or June 19. But Dixieland Speedway’s owners said in a statement on Tuesday the racetrack planned to resume racing while also enforcing several safety measures.
That included making available face coverings to attendees, requiring attendees to undergo a temperature check at the entrance, emphasizing the importance of physical distancing while on the property, requesting families sit together, and asking those not feeling well to stay home.
Besides extending the Phase 2 restrictions last week, Cooper also issued an order mandating the wearing of face coverings in public.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Edenton Steamers have hosted three baseball games at Hicks Field with some fans wearing face coverings. Steamers general manger Tyler Russell said several weeks ago that because of Phase 2 restrictions, capacity for the team’s games at Hicks Field would be capped at 50 percent.