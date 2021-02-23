While the number of North Carolina counties with the highest level of community spread of COVID-19 has fallen dramatically in recent weeks, most Albemarle area counties remain in the high tier.
Of the 27 counties still in the red, or highest, tier for the spread of the coronavirus, nearly a fifth are in the region, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' latest COVID-19 County Alert System report shows.
The report, released Monday, shows both Hertford and Bertie counties dropping from the red tier into the yellow, or lowest, tier for community spread of the virus, and Pasquotank County dipping into the orange, or middle, tier. However, it also shows five other counties in the region — Currituck, Camden, Chowan, Perquimans and Gates — remaining in the red tier, meaning they're still seeing "critical" spread of the coronavirus.
According to the new report, only 27 counties are still in the red tier. That's 34 fewer than the last report on Feb. 4, when 61 were seeing critical spread. Moreover, 40 counties are now in the orange tier, which signifies "substantial" spread of the virus. That's seven more than the last report. Most significantly, 33 counties — 27 more — are now in the yellow tier, which signifies "significant" spread.
State health officials have said the County Alert System reports, released every several weeks, are designed to help both the public and local officials better understand how the coronavirus is spreading in their community.
To compile the reports, DHHS compares counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals.
Counties in the red tier have reported more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, with at least 42 new cases. They also have a test positive rate of more than 10% and are seeing a “heavy” COVID impact on hospitals.
Counties in the orange tier reported between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people, with at least 21 cases, in 14 days. Their positive test rate is also between 8 and 10% and they're seeing a "moderate" COVID impact on hospitals.
Despite the large number of area counties still in the red tier, there were positive trends. All but one of the eight counties in ARHS' health district, for example, reported lower case rates per 100,000 people, and all eight saw declines in their percentage of positive tests for COVID-19. Also, all eight counties reported lower number of active coronavirus cases than two and half weeks ago.
Of the two area counties now in the yellow tier, Hertford reported the largest decrease in case rate. Its rate fell by more than 257, decreasing from 612.4 on Feb. 4 to 354.8 in the latest report. Its positive test also fell by 2.5% to 6.9%, the lowest in the region.
Hertford’s total COVID cases numbered 1,930 on Monday, an increase of only 66 since the Feb. 4 report. Of that number, only 48 were active, a decrease of 14 during the same time period.
Bertie County also reported a significant decrease in its case rate per 100,000 people. Its rate fell by more than 200 — from 548.9 on Feb. 4 to 348.3 in the latest report. Its positive test rate also fell, from 11.5% to 7.7%.
Bertie's actual number of COVID cases totaled 1,615 on Monday, an increase of only 45 in a little over two weeks. Of that number, only 21 were active, a decrease of two from Feb. 4.
Pasquotank County reported the region's third-largest case rate decline: 196. Its rate fell from 695.6 to 499.7. Its positive test rate, meanwhile, fell by more than 5% — from 12.2% to 7%
Pasquotank’s actual number of cases rose above 3,000 on Monday, an increase of 166 over the 2½-week period. Of that number, only 35 were active, a decrease of 111 from several weeks ago.
Among area counties that remained in the red tier, Camden was the only one to see its case rate per 100,000 people increase. Camden's rate rose to 552.1, an increase of more than 110. Its positive test rate fell, however, from 15% to 13.5%.
Camden’s total COVID cases totaled 565 on Monday, an increase of 67 from several weeks ago. Of that number, 38 were active, an increase of one during that time period.
Chowan County, whose case rate and test positive rate both increased in the last county alert system report, saw its rate cut nearly in half in Monday's report. Its case rate is now 674.2, down from 1,267.6 on Feb. 4. Its positive test rate also fell from 14.5% to 10.1%
Chowan’s total COVID cases over the 2½-week period grew by 56 to 1,343 on Monday. Its active cases fell by 84 to 30.
Perquimans County’s case rate also decreased in the latest report, falling from 564.5 to 401.1. Its positive test rate also fell, dropping from 15.9% to 11.3%
Perquimans’ total COVID cases on Monday totaled 880, an increase of 59 over the 2½-week period. Its active cases fell to 18, a decrease of eight from its number several weeks ago.
Currituck County’s case rate fell by more than 180 — from 637.5 to 457.4 — in the latest report. It also reported the region's largest positive test rate decline: from 16.4% to 10.2%.
Currituck’s total COVID cases totaled 1,348 on Monday, an increase of 157 from two and a half weeks ago. Its number of active cases increased by two to 87.
Gates' case rate also fell, dropping from 657.3 to 614.1. Its positive test rate also fell, dipping from 14.3% to 12.8%.
Gates’ total COVID cases totaled 663 on Monday, an increase of 68. Of that number, 29 were active, a decrease of 18 a few weeks ago.
Three of the counties — Bertie, Hertford and Gates — continued to see their cases’ impact on hospitalizations classified as “low.” The other five counties’ case impact on hospitalizations remained “moderate.”