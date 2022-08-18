Stormwater

A stormwater grate at the intersection of Chowan Court and Twiddy Avenue, a few days after a flash flooding event that inundated the street.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

Recent flooding events have been putting a strain on Edenton’s aging stormwater system.

Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden recently explained how the system was overwhelmed after a severe thunderstorm on July 15. Several inches of rain fell over the span of one to two hours that evening, prompting a flash flood warning for Edenton.