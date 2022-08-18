Recent flooding events have been putting a strain on Edenton’s aging stormwater system.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden recently explained how the system was overwhelmed after a severe thunderstorm on July 15. Several inches of rain fell over the span of one to two hours that evening, prompting a flash flood warning for Edenton.
“Some streets looked like rivers,” Gooden said. “Residents said it was almost comparable to [hurricanes] Isabel and Irene.”
Gooden said areas along Park Avenue flooded during the storm, which has reportedly never happened at that level before. Outfall ditches had also backed up leaving town on West Queen Street.
“Public Works employees were out until 2:30 in the morning cleaning up,” Gooden said.
Rain events since then have also caused significant ponding and water buildup around drains and on low-lying streets.
Gooden said that hotspots for flooding during torrential rains include Chowan Court, North Granville Street and North Broad Street. He noted that many areas that flood are built on or around former creeks and streams.
While flooding is often expected in a waterfront town like Edenton, it has taken its toll in the past.
After Hurricane Matthew tore across eastern North Carolina in 2016, dumping nearly 15 inches of rain here, a resilient redevelopment plan was developed for the county by the state. Released in 2017, it notes that the town’s stormwater system had been “overwhelmed” by Matthew’s rainfall.
“Local officials noted that downtown experienced flooding from Freemason Street south to the waterfront because of the storm. The flooding was attributed to the amount of rainfall, and the lack of stormwater facilities in the town. There are gutters on the streets south of Freemason Street but no stormwater system,” the report read. “Instead, stormwater is conveyed over the surface of the street to drain into surrounding creeks and the Albemarle Sound. This stormwater drainage process was overwhelmed during Matthew and caused flooding in the area.”
Stormwater drains to one of three places usually, Queen Anne Creek, Pembroke Creek and Filberts Creek.
Last year, previous reporting indicated that the town’s stormwater system was in need of repairs.
A report from Anthony Roper, an engineer employed for SEPI (a civil engineering company) presented to town council in April 2021, said that 49.46 percent of all of the stormwater system assets – pipes, junctions, ditches, etc. – were deemed to be in fair, poor or critical condition.
Of those assets, 13.06 percent were deemed to be in critical or poor condition, needing immediate attention. This attention could be as simple as cleaning out a pipe or as complex as a pipe removal and replacement.
Only 36.4 percent assets were rated fair. These items may last another five to 10 years, but will need to be put on a future maintenance schedule.
Some work has since been done, such as on Old Hertford Road and Johnston Street, but a large portion of Edenton’s stormwater system is over 50 years old.
The town must consider developing an asset management plan, Roper encouraged.
“It’s more expensive to respond to a catastrophic failure than it is to repair and maintain assets properly,” Roper said previously.
Gooden said last month that stormwater repairs in town are becoming equal to the cost of water and sewer infrastructure maintenance.
Other coastal towns, such as Beaufort, Oak Island and Nags Head, charge residents monthly or annual fees – typically under $10 – that are designated for stormwater utilities. These funds help maintain and operate large-scale systems.
During the SEPI presentation last year, retired Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton told the town council that a stormwater fee would be needed in Edenton before asset management and capital infrastructure improvements could be done.
As of July 2022, Gooden said that a stormwater fee is not currently on the table for Edenton, but could be considered in the future as the rising costs from flooding events exacerbate funding woes.
“We go through our small allocated money for stormwater repairs very quickly,” Gooden said.
Gooden also noted that he monitors the height of Edenton Bay closely, seeing it as a potential concern in the future if water levels continue to rise. Within the last several years, Goooden said that the bay has risen anywhere from nine to 14 inches when tides swell.
“The water just came up at one point and didn’t go back down,” Gooden said, who called the National Weather Service at one point to come out and investigate.
Making matters worse, heavy rain events have been increasing in North Carolina since the late 1990s.
In 2019, researchers from UNC Chapel Hill and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a report finding that six of the seven highest precipitation events in North Carolina since 1898 have occurred within the last 20 years.
The report also stated that three storms in the past 25 years – hurricanes Floyd, Matthew and Florence – resulted in abnormally large floods. The probability of these three flooding events occurring in such a short time period is 2 percent, according to the study.
Gooden explained that improving the stormwater system in Edenton to be better prepared for rainfall events has been his flagship undertaking since assuming the role of Public Works Director and later, Town Manager.
“We are really looking to correct these problems going forward,” Gooden said.