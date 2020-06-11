Editor’s note: The following is condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor at New Hope United Methodist Church.
In Genesis 1:1-3, the Word of God states that, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. The earth was without form, and void; and darkness was on the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters.”
Chaos is complete disorder and confusion. It’s the formless matter that’s supposed to have existed before the creation of the universe. When God began to create the Heavens and the Earth, there was only chaos.
Chaos is disorganized and confusing. Chaos is unpredictable. Chaos is when things happen for no reason, are out of control, are scary with an unknown outcome, one that is most likely not good.
Chaos is also mankind killing mankind. Chaos is a protest turning into riots. Chaos is people hating one another because of the color of their skin.... Chaos is a virus, an illness. Chaos is unexpected or sudden death. Chaos is anarchy.
The storms of life, the storms of nature are chaos. War is chaos. Poverty is chaos. Chaos is a sense of hopelessness. As a matter of fact, without God, chaos is a hopeless eternity of fear and pain.
But even in the worst of times, even in the hardest chaos of our lives, even before the earth was formed, we know, we believe, there is God. ... For without God, nothing came into being. Without the Word nothing came into being.
The Bible is the “Written” Word of God. Without the Word, there is nothing but chaos. It can and will tell us how God would have us to live “good” lives. Do you want to know how to create good from chaos? The answer is right here. It takes prayer, it takes a willingness to understand and admit that as humans we are all sometimes part of the problem, part of the chaos of the world. ...
We are called to be the “Living” Word of God. We are called to live our lives so that others will see God in us. We must know the Word, we must know God, in order to introduce God to the world. We hear everyday how bad things are ... (about) the destruction, the sickness, the death. God has a plan to bring creation out of any chaos. We are part of that plan. ...
In the first step of God’s chaos-to-creation plan, God said, “Let there be light.” What does light bring but the ability to see things around you? The beginning of order is to be able to see what’s happening. ... The goal is a world where everyone thrives together in an organized and understandable manner. God is creating good from chaos.
This is not easy work. Things don’t just happen. We have to willing to follow God’s plan. To listen to Him. Sometimes light and understanding are not what we as a people want. ... Change is hard. To get creation out of chaos requires a lot of change.
The first step in God’s plan for bringing order to chaos begins with being able to understand what is going on. To have the ability to begin to see all that is around you. ...
The second step in God’s chaos-to-creation plan is to create an “atmosphere” where everything, everyone can coexist. We must allow God to create an “atmosphere” where we can all live and thrive together. ...
Step 3 in God’s creation-out-of-chaos plan begins by finding our “common ground”. Oftentimes in the Bible the mention of the seas or lakes or water is associated with chaos, storms, fear, monsters and demons. When we have common ground we can gather together the ways that we are alike, the ways we can build things together, on dry land, on earth. It gives us a starting point. We begin to separate the chaos from our lives. We don’t get rid of the chaos, but we are focusing on creating something good. And even in this process, there are still times of darkness. Times of misunderstanding, times of not being able to see. But God is going to work on that. ...
In the fourth step of God’s plan to make creation out of chaos, after we have established common ground and have somewhere to stand as we begin to sort our differences and solve problems, God gives us a sense of direction, a beacon to follow — even when times are bad.
Lean on your understandings of God in your life, even when misunderstandings reign. This is where your faith in God really starts to play a key role in creation. There is darkness in the world: always has been, always will be. I don’t think God ever said there wouldn’t be darkness. That there wouldn’t be bad days. As people of God, we can add light to make the darkness better. We can add understanding, and tolerance to situations to allow time for change to happen. It is great to stand in the light of day and bask in the sunshine. But our greater role on this earth is to help light up the night, and be there for others when times are bad. ...
In step 5 of God’s creation-from-chaos plan, let’s find ways to make better the areas where we are different, where we have fear. Working together, let’s continue to push chaos deeper into the seas, or out into space. None of this comes easily, nor is accomplished overnight. Once we allow God to clean and organize our lives, a lot of really good things start to happen seemingly all at once in step 6. ...
In step 6 of God’s chaos-to-creation plan, we live life. We go about doing God’s work. We get along. Things just start to fall into place. God created us to be his hands and feet in this world. We work, eat, sleep, and live life. We make the world a better place by doing our part. We go forth and multiply.
In Matthew 28:19 Jesus said something similar: “Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”
In Genesis 2 verses 2-3, God’s Word says, “And on the seventh day God ended His work which He had done, and He rested on the seventh day from all His work which He had done. Then God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it, because in it He rested from all His work which God had created and made.” ...
Step 7 of God’s creation-out-of-chaos plan is possibly the most important, and the one that is most ignored. Yes, God rested. The seventh day is a day of rest from His work. But it is so much more than just a day of rest. God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it. He blessed the seventh day and made it holy.
God didn’t say, take a day off from work and go play travel ball. God didn’t say, take a day off from work and go to the beach. God didn’t say, take a day off from work and go fishing. God also didn’t say, get to church early and get it over with.
The seventh day, the Sabbath, is a day for being with God. The seventh step in God’s creation-out-of-chaos plan is for us to take a break from work and to worship Him. To take a day that is about being in His presence.
Yes, we are called to be with God the entire seven days of creation. Yes, we are called to worship God all seven days. Yes, we can worship God and play ball. We can be with God on the beach. We can be with God while fishing. But are you? Is that your goal? To spend a day with God?
God has a plan for your life. God has a plan for this world. God has a plan for creating good out of chaos, no matter where it is found, no matter what shape it takes. ... God can create good from even the biggest mass of nothingness ever.
Creation in your life takes faith in God, faith in His plan for your life. Creation from chaos takes time, it takes energy, and it takes a willingness to change, starting here in our hearts. It means giving up some of the chaos of your life every step of the way. ... We are called to be part of God’s creation-from-chaos plan seven days a week. When we veer from the plan, even a little, even for the smallest of sins, chaos reigns.