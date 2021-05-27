CURRITUCK — The state treasurer is praising Currituck County for its efforts to set aside funding to pay future retirement benefits to county employees.
Treasurer Dale Folwell said in a press release Thursday that Currituck has committed to invest $1 million through the Ancillary Governmental Participants Investment Program offered by his office.
“This bold leadership will go a long way toward ensuring those who teach, protect and otherwise serve that they will have the benefits they were promised in their retirement years,” Folwell said.
He cited County Manager Ben Stikeleather, Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Payment and Finance Director Sandra Hill for their leadership.
“They have been prudent in recent years in finding out what’s right, getting it right and keeping it right while improving their general fund and financial condition,” Folwell said. “Putting money aside for the pension and health care of retired public servants takes not only foresight but courage. By allocating the money into interest-bearing investments the county will be able to whittle away at its unfunded liabilities.”
According to Folwell, Currituck filed enrollment applications with his office to create trust funds of $500,000 each for the county’s Law Enforcement Officers Special Separation Allowance fund, and Other Post-Employment Benefits fund.
Counties are statutorily required to pay LEOSSA, a special allowance for retired officers under the age of 62. It is a pension plan benefit for the county’s qualified sworn law enforcement officers who have completed at least 30 years of service or reached age 55 after serving as an officer for at least five years.
OPEB plans are benefits other than pensions that are provided to retirees. Currituck offers varying levels of retirement coverage under its group health plan depending on an employee’s date of hire and years of service. To be eligible, the employee had to have been hired prior to Jan. 1, 2017.
Dan Way, a communications specialist with the treasurer’s office, said Currituck has “done a good job compared to other local governments.”
“They’re in good shape and getting better,” he said.
According to Folwell, Currituck has unfunded liabilities of $2.6 million in its LEOSSA fund and $29.6 million in its OPEB fund.