...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
RALEIGH — The decision to change the third-party administrator of the State Health Plan has prompted legal action, and accusations the state treasurer is attempting to distract from the situation.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced in January the State Health Plan he manages will end its decades-long relationship with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina in 2025, awarding its next third-party administrative services contract to Aetna.
North Carolina State Health Plan officials rejected an appeal from Blue Cross to review the decision, prompting the company this week to request a contested-case hearing in the North Carolina Office of Administrative Hearings and file a petition for judicial review in Durham County Superior Court.
“We are disappointed, but not surprised that these legal challenges were taken,” Folwell said in a prepared response. “We are looking forward to vigorously defending the unanimous decision of the State Health Plan Board of Trustees — consisting of members appointed by the governor, president pro-tempore of the Senate, speaker of the House, and the treasurer — to accept the recommendation of the Plan’s professional staff.”
The situation follows Folwell’s relentless campaign against what he describes as the state’s “health care cartel,” which has exposed how the state’s nonprofit hospitals overcharge patients to reap millions in Medicare profits while claiming losses in tax filings to minimize required charity care. Folwell has also offered suggestions for increasing transparency, and reducing costs.
That campaign continued at a press conference on Wednesday, when Folwell unveiled a new report highlighting executive pay at the state’s nonprofit hospitals that showed top executives were paid $1.75 billion between 2010 and 2021.
The report also exposed how executive pay increases vastly outpaced wage increases for nurses, physicians and other frontline workers before and during the pandemic.
“Doctors and nurses risked their lives during the pandemic,” Folwell said. “Most hospital executives didn’t even cut their own pay. Instead, these systems grabbed millions of taxpayer-funded COVID relief dollars that were meant for struggling hospitals – and then gave their executives a pay raise.”
“Executives are being handsomely rewarded for earning high profits and burdening North Carolinians with medical debt, rather than guaranteeing affordable care to hard-working families that form the backbone of the economy,” said Vivian Ho, James A. Baker III Institute Chairwoman in Health Economics at Rice University.
The report prompted a statement from the North Carolina Healthcare Association the same day that defended the executive pay hikes, and insinuated Folwell is attempting to distract from criticism regarding the administrative services contract.
CEO Steve Lawler of the association questioned the timing of Folwell’s latest report, which coincided with a winter meeting of hospital leaders. He said the treasurer is “pushing a narrative” about executives while offering no solutions.
“The timing of the treasurer’s report is also interesting in how it distracts public attention from the secretive selection process followed for a new third-party administrator for the State Health Plan,” the statement read. “It’s a change that will result in moving the State Health Plan’s business administration from a North Carolina-based not-for-profit organization to a for-profit company where the CEO made more than $28 million in compensation last year.”
Several hospital systems also issued statements to Becker’s Hospital Review defending executive pay.
The North Carolina State Health Plan covers nearly 740,000 teachers, state employees, retirees and their dependents. High cost of health care swirls in storm of changing contract, highly paid execs.