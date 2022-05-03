More than 200 Perquimans County High School students attended this year’s Senior Prom held on the school football field Saturday night.

TreQuan Griffin was voted Prom King and Shayla White was voted Prom Queen.

The big night of food, entertainment and dancing culminated with a fireworks display lighting up the night sky.

Prom organizers said they wished to thank Owl Feed Ya catering, DJTaz entertainment and Bailey Krivanec Photography. They wished Dwayne Goodwin a special thanks for the fireworks show.