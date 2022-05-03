Food, dancing, fireworks highlight PCHS Prom 2022 From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photos courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell prom 4 Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Photo courtesy Kelly Russell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More than 200 Perquimans County High School students attended this year’s Senior Prom held on the school football field Saturday night.TreQuan Griffin was voted Prom King and Shayla White was voted Prom Queen.The big night of food, entertainment and dancing culminated with a fireworks display lighting up the night sky.Prom organizers said they wished to thank Owl Feed Ya catering, DJTaz entertainment and Bailey Krivanec Photography. They wished Dwayne Goodwin a special thanks for the fireworks show. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pchs Prom Firework School Politics Entertainment Food Dancing Bailey Krivanec Photography Shayla White Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC woman dies in weekend traffic accidentMan charged in EC shootings, faces 20 countsGreene: 'Idol' result was secret hard to keepEC police probe early morning shooting incidentJackson free after serving 61 days in jailParker to take reins: Dare administrator named to lead ECPPSMassive anniversary: TCOM aerostat hangar turns 80Moore, Payment debate school bond, unified gov'tChamber responds in wake of board member resignationsTDA cuts county's request for tourism money for Juneteenth Celebration Images