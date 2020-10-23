For Kirsten Durren, receiving a state award from the N.C. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services for hiring the disabled was an honor, but it’s not why her business hires workers placed through the agency.
Durren, whose The Sandwich Market earned the Outstanding Leadership in Disability-Inclusive Hiring award this month, said she hires the disabled because “it is the right thing to do.”
“It is really no different than hiring anyone else,” said Durren, who owns The Sandwich Market along with husband, Rick, and has hired employees with disabilities before.
The Sandwich Market was presented the award by the Elizabeth City office of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in October during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Durren said having someone who is disabled on her restaurant’s staff has been a positive experience. She describes her employees as “very capable, very reliable and very polite.”
“I have a son who has autism,” she adds. “He is very smart. We all have strengths and weaknesses. It doesn’t matter if you are disabled or not.”
Originally from upstate New York, Durren moved to Elizabeth City 13 years ago with her husband. Before she became The Sandwich Market’s owner, she was a patron.
“I loved The Sandwich Market and was a customer,” she recalls.
When the opportunity to own the business came up 4½ years ago, she and her husband decided to purchase the sandwich shop.
“We kept a lot of it the same, because it was a successful business and people liked the menu,” said Durren.
The Durrens have added items like specialty salads and desserts like banana pudding they make at the restaurant.
On Sundays they also serve hotplate specials including brisket, baked chicken, pulled pork barbecue and side items like pineapple casserole macaroni and cheese and cornbread.
Durren said the best part of owning the business has been meeting customers and working with employees.
“Some of our employees have been with us for years,” said Durren. “We are like a little family.”
Durren usually works at the restaurant seven days a week. Located at 410 Selden Street, The Sandwich Market is open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Durren said the Elizabeth City community “has been really” supportive of her business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants to close to dine-in customers in March as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease. While Cooper has since eased that restriction, restaurants are still under seating capacity restrictions.
Durren said in addition to seating inside, customers of The Sandwich Market can pick up orders in the restaurant or at the drive-thru window.
When she’s not working, Durren enjoys spending time with her husband and their two children. She also likes to paint, and some of her watercolor and oil paintings are on display in the restaurant.
For more information, visit The Sandwich Market Facebook page.