The general election of 2020 is over and Joe Biden is the president-elect. Trump has brought on a plethora of lawsuits in several states and also filed lawsuits with the U.S. Supreme Court, all to no avail.
Other than winning a couple of minor skirmishes, most all of the courts have ruled against him.
Attorney General Bill Barr certainly didn’t win his favor when he stated publicly that he saw no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Christopher Krebs, who headed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency until Trump fired him in November, called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history” and said there was no evidence of changed, deleted, lost or otherwise compromised votes.
But even with these two senior members of Trump’s administration saying there was no widespread voter fraud, there still remains lingering unanswered questions that are haunting a little more than one-third of the electorate.
According to NBC news, a Quinnipiac poll found just 60 percent of American voters — and only 23 percent of Republicans — believing Joe Biden’s victory was legitimate. However, a Fox News poll finds more than a third of voters — 36 percent — thinking the election was stolen from Trump.
Thirty-six percent of voters: that’s 36 percent of all voters both Democratic and Republican who believe the election was stolen from Trump. That’s one-third of the country that have their doubts about the integrity of our elections. That’s not good!
I believe they may be onto something, after all how does a man who spends the majority of the last 9-10 months in the basement of his home, holds little to no press conferences, refuses to answer questions even to the point of saying the public doesn’t need to know, has very obvious cognitive issues, and who requires a teleprompter to answer the most basic of questions, win the presidency of the United States?
Stop and think: one-third of the country doesn’t believe that we had an honest election and that there was widespread fraud to get Biden over the finish line. The most important takeaway from this election isn’t the fact that the U.S. elected the two most inept people ever to hold office; it’s instead that our fair and free election process — according to one-third of our country — has been compromised.
The hate for Donald Trump in Washington was so strong that the left reduced themselves to take down Trump at all costs regardless of the costs to our election integrity or our country.
The left believed it must win at all costs and when Biden and Kamala Harris get in the driver’s seat, all the investigations into election fraud will stop and be covered up. It appears that for at least one-third of the country Biden-Harris are more illegitimate than Trump-Pence.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City