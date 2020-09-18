In November 2018, complaining about being scheduled to attend a memorial event at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France honoring American service members killed in France in World War I, President Donald Trump said he didn’t want to go because the cemetery was “filled with losers.”
Ultimately, he did not attend the ceremony because of “foggy weather.” Other leaders drove to the cemetery but, according to a Trump team insider, “He just didn’t want to go.”
In another conversation on that trip, Trump referred to the 1,800 U.S. Marines who died in the battle of Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.
That followed a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington Cemetery in 2017, where Trump said to 4-Star Gen. John Kelly about the dead buried there, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”
Astonishing, but certainly in character for someone who has always put himself first. Trump truly does not get it: All his life his actions and decisions have been predicated on “What’s in it for me?”
In 2015, while running for president, Trump said John McCain “was not a war hero. I like people who weren’t captured.” McCain, an authentic American war hero who spent five tortuous years as a prisoner of war in the Vietnam jungle because he would not divulge information to the Viet Cong, deserves our highest honors, our admiration and our respect. Trump said he was a “loser.” When McCain died in 2018, Trump was angry that flags were flown at half-mast, asking “What the (expletive) are we doing that for? The guy was a (expletive) loser.”
Trump also referred to President George H.W. Bush as a “loser” because as a Navy pilot he was shot down by the Japanese in World War II.
Navy Admiral James Stavridis calls our military cemeteries “sacred shrines to those who have given everything.” Trump calls our war dead “losers.” U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, who lost both legs in the Iraq War, condemned Trump for “belittling the sacrifices of those who have shown more bravery than he’s capable of.”
Gen. Kelly’s son was killed in Afghanistan. Joe Biden’s son Beau, having served with distinction in Iraq, was awarded a Bronze Star. Donald Trump never served in our military because his father persuaded a doctor to report that he had “bone spurs.” I’m sure his reason for not wanting to serve was really, “What’s in it for me?” The concept of a patriot fighting for his country, instead of hiding behind daddy, eludes him.
Trump praises white supremacists. He calls them “patriots.” He calls on federal police to attack Americans protesting against white supremacy. A recent letter to the editor fumed that Trump is not a Nazi because he is not a socialist. Trump is certainly not a socialist: he does not care about anyone but himself. He would more correctly be classified a fascist: a dictator who cages children and families; who shows no empathy toward those who die in those cages; who refuses to call out his white supremacist supporters who murder. How have we gotten so shallow that we elected a fascist?
The answer, of course, is that we didn’t elect Trump; we elected Hillary Clinton, who won by more than 3 million votes. The Electoral College gave the presidency to Donald Trump, with its skewed method for electing presidents. The disastrous, failed presidency of Donald Trump should convince anyone still wondering that we must abolish the Electoral College.
Trump, of course, that pillar of truth and honesty, says he did not denigrate our war heroes. Some of his comments were made before audiences, however, so we know that Atlantic magazine and others who have heard him and confirmed the statements are telling the truth. Trump, on the other hand, lies 20 times a day. We have never had such a mendacious person in the highest office in the land.
While hundreds of Republican governors, senators, representatives and prominent leaders are committing to Biden, there is one prominent person who is supporting Trump: Noor bin Ladin, the niece of Osama bin Laden.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.