HERTFORD – Notice the dateline. Yep! That’s us baby! Not only is Perquimans County known far and wide for its fishing along scenic 100 miles of shoreline and Hertford Town Council’s comings and goings, but this neck of the woods has big ties to a world famous television show.
Hot on the heels of a record-breaking performance on HLN, GARYLICO.TV is blown away to announce the renewal of Forensic Files, the world’s most successful true crime/investigation television series.
“The performance of the new episodes surpassed all expectations,” said Gary Lico, the exclusive international distributor of Forensic Files, who lives in Albemarle Plantation. “Our international clients are now launching the new episodes with the assurance that the series is stronger than ever.”
Sixteen new episodes for each season (16 and 17) will be produced for Turner Broadcasting’s US network, HLN, bringing the total to 48, along with the library of 395 half-hours. In addition to HLN, channels already committed to the new episodes include RTL, Germany; CBS Reality, UK; Atresmedia, Spain; e.TV, South Africa and Foxtel, Australia.
From premiere in February to the season 15 finale in April, Forensic Files zoomed to a history-making performance for HLN. In every telecast over the 8 weeks, Forensic Files was...
- up significantly over the lead-in
- nearly 3-times the previous audience
- a Top 50 cable show for the night
- built in the second half-hour when run back to back, the sign of strong tune-in
- delivered over 1 million viewers every week
- network’s #1 show
“Forensic Files started the genre, and over 25 years later, it remains a top series for telecasters and platforms everywhere,” Lico said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind program opportunity.”
Forensic Files is a pioneer in the field of fact-based, high-tech, dramatic storytelling. This series of television programs delves into the world of forensic science, profiling intriguing crimes, accidents and outbreaks of disease from around the world!
Medstar Television, Inc., is America’s innovative programming for broadcast stations and cable networks worldwide.
Lico is a 40+ year veteran of all phases of television programming: research, scheduling, development, production, distribution and even talent. And he’s well known locally as Santa Claus.
In addition to Forensic Files, he’s brought hits to television such as Inside the Actors Studio (knew host James Lipton), Monster Quest, Deals form the Darkside, House of Babies, Intersections and dozens more.