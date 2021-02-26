“Southern gentleman” best describes Rick Gardner, the man I called “Mayor Gardner.” During my 28 years on City Council, he was my favorite mayor.
He was a true professional. We didn’t always agree on all things political, but we could leave the building after a meeting, after shaking hands and of course smiling and having friendly conversation. He would always listen to a different point of view.
There were some dynamic voices on Elizabeth City City Council during those days. I am sure his gavel was well-worn. But he could always forgive our votes that may not have been well-thought-out.
He was generous to those in need. I remember him donating a much-needed new roof to the members of a black church.
And, every two years at election time, you could see Mayor Gardner and his soulmate Lydia, faithfully sitting outside the voting site at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, campaigning for their candidate. There was always that big smile and some hugs.
His most notable attribute was welcoming and supporting women into government service.
He called me “Nita” and, to me, he was always “Mayor Gardner.” This community will miss him for a long time. I surely will. He taught me a lot.
May the angels sing for him and his family.
ANITA HUMMER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a former member of Elizabeth City City Council who served with former Mayor Rick Gardner, who died on Sunday at age 93.