A former chairman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has been appointed to the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees.
Denauvo Robinson was appointed by the ECPPS board to the COA board at its regular meeting May 24. Robinson chaired the ECPPS school board prior to losing his bid for reelection in November.
Robinson replaces COA trustee Joe Peel, a former superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and a three-term mayor of Elizabeth City.
The board also received applications for the trustee post from Bill Luton, a former member of the school board; and Doug Gardner, a former COA trustee who currently chairs the COA Foundation Board of Directors.
People who were interested in serving as COA trustees were invited to submit a resume and letter of intent to the school board. The board then chose three candidates for interviews.
Robinson said he sees his upcoming service at COA as a continuation of his service to the community and long career in education.
“I just wanted to be of service to the community,” he said.
While he’s best known to many local people for his leadership of the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families and service on the school board, Robinson actually came to Elizabeth City in 1998 as a vice chancellor of Elizabeth City State University. His work in higher education had previously included stints at Northern Illinois University and Drexel University.
Robinson said what he most enjoyed about working in higher education was working with young people who wanted to be there “and being able to change lives.”
He said he is looking forward to working with COA President Jack Bagwell and the community college’s trustee board.
Robinson said he likes community colleges because they serve people of all ages who want to do something better for themselves and improve their lives. He said career education paths such as welding and nursing are wonderful opportunities for people who may not be interested in traditional four-year degree programs.
He said Elizabeth City is blessed to have COA, ECSU and Mid-Atlantic Christian University all working together in a small town.
Robinson said he is also excited about COA’s relationship with K-12 school districts in the area “and I would want to be a part of helping to grow that and expand that.”
He said there are great opportunities for COA and high schools to work together both in career education and in preparing students for transfer to four-year institutions.