Former Judge Sounds Alarm About Disenfranchisement Concerns

Editor's Note: Published below is the letter that Janice McKenzie Cole, a former District Court Judge and US Attorney, submitted Sept. 22 to the Perquimans County Board of Elections Director Holly Hunter.
Dear Ms. Hunter:
As a registered voter in Perquimans County, I am concerned that the Perquimans County Board of Elections is not complying with the spirit and the letter of the election laws. In support of my concerns, I offer the following:
Failure to send requested absentee ballots
I have been advised that on September 16th your office acknowledged that you had not yet begun mailing absentee ballots and that you had hundreds of outstanding requests pending.
In addition, a voter who sent her request in well before September 4th said she called your office within the last week to inquire about receiving her ballot and was told that the ballots would be mailed on the first of the month. At best this seems to imply that you might be holding ballot requests for 10 to 14 days before mailing. At worst, that a unilateral decision has been made to ignore the legislative requirement that ballots be mailed out beginning September 4th.
If there is a delay in voters receiving their absentee ballots it shortens the period of time allowed for them to return the ballots in a timely manner to be counted in the election results.
Failure and refusal to schedule required absentee meetings for September 29th and October 6th
For this election, the legislature has amended the statute to require that the county boards of election schedule mandatory meetings to review returned absentee ballot envelopes every Tuesday beginning five (rather than three) weeks prior to the general election on November 3rd. You have failed and refuse to schedule these meetings for September 29th and October 6th, but rather have only scheduled them for October 13th, 20th and 27th.
Failure to hold these earlier meetings shortens the period of time to contact voters who might have completed their absentee ballot envelopes incorrectly and give them adequate time to make the necessary corrections and resubmit their absentee ballots in a timely manner to be counted in the election results. I can only hope that your meeting schedule is not dictated by a decision not to mail the absentee ballots early enough for them to be returned by September 29th or October 6th thus making these meetings unnecessary.
Failure to actively secure poll workers
At the July 8, 2020 meeting of the County Board of Elections when it was decided that the Perquimans One-Stop Plan would include three voting sites open every day from October 15th to October 31st, you indicated that you would need approximately 60 poll workers for adequate coverage. This was followed by discussion that the CBOE would create a flyer that could be posted throughout the county, that Food Lion might be willing to let the CBOE distribute it there, that the electric cooperative (Albemarle EMC) could be approached about including it in their monthly bill mailing.
It was also agreed that you would provide the flyer to the leadership of the County political parties for their recruitment efforts. I can personally attest that the flyer was created and provided to at least one political party leadership.
At the September 4, 2020 meeting of the County Board of Elections you reported that you had received 28 (one was given to you at that meeting by a member of the Board) applications for poll workers, in addition to approximately 20 individuals who regularly serve as poll workers for a total of 48.
At that meeting you scheduled training for poll workers on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, October 14 at 1 p.m. Three sessions were planned and you were directed to try to secure the high school as a venue due to safety concerns caused by COVID-19. You indicated that the earlier training dates would be used for the new poll workers.
As of last week, a check with just a handful of those who submitted applications to be poll workers disclosed that they had received no follow up communication from you. No acknowledgement that you received their applications and no notification of training, even though the first scheduled session is less than two weeks away.
This lack of responsiveness will result in prospective poll workers losing interest, making other plans during the early voting period and not being able to make last minute changes in their schedules to attend training. The recruiting efforts of many of us will be thwarted.
Moreover, I question whether you have followed through by approaching Food Lion or Albemarle EMC. These entities may be receptive to the County Board of Elections, but would be hesitant to cooperate with any one political party.
Failure to secure the needed poll workers will obstruct the one-stop voting plan that the CBOE proposed and the SBOE approved. Information has been and continues to be distributed to voters throughout the County advising them of the dates and hours for one-stop voting.
A last minute shutdown of a polling location or shortening of hours will lead to confusion, suspicions and could prevent some voters from casting their vote as planned.
These issues will lead to disenfranchisement of voters in Perquimans County. Your prompt attention to these issues would be greatly appreciated.
Sincerely yours.
Letter was addressed to:
Vera Murrill, Chair, PCBOE; Karen Brinson Bell, Executive Director, NCSBE; Katelyn Love, General Counsel NCSBE; John McGowan, PCBOE; Eric Tilley, PCBOE; Bobby Siller, PCBOE; Shirley Ashworth, PCBOE; W. Hackney High, Jr., Attorney, PCBOE