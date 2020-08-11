Former Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Dwayne Stallings died Sunday after a long illness at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Stallings, 63, of Hertford had over 30 years invested in public education in North Carolina and 21 of those years he served as an administrator in Perquimans County.
“One of my favorite sayings is ‘Your walk talks and your talk talks but your walk talks louder than your talk talks,’” Superintendent Tanya Turner said. “This is so very true of Dr. Stallings. He was a genuine person and it showed through everything he did. He was well respected by all because of his strong character and compassionate heart.”
Turner taught in Perquimans for 10 years, first at Perquimans Central and then at Perquimans County Middle School before moving to the Chowan school system.
Turner had kind words for the man who spent his life serving the school district.
“He always encouraged me throughout my career and was extremely supportive of me when I became superintendent of Perquimans County Schools,” said Turner who was hired as superintendent in 2019. “He would freely lend a listening ear and always offer valuable words of wisdom and support. Dr. Stallings touched the lives of many. His memory will live on in the hearts of countless students, school system employees, and community members. I am blessed to have known him. He will be missed!”
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Perquimans County High School Gymnasium and will be conducted by the Rev. Darryl Stallings. A private burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Elizabeth City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Stallings came to the Perquimans schools in 1994 as an assistant principal at Perquimans County High School. He went onto serve as principal at both the elementary and high schools, and was named the district’s Principal of the Year in 2001. He served as assistant superintendent for four years before being named superintendent.
Stallings served as superintendent between July 2007 and January 2015. After retirement, he served as an Adjunct Professor at ECU, also as a director of the North East Regional Education Service Alliance.
“Mr. Stallings was a very charismatic leader who was loved and respected by his colleagues, teachers, students, staff and the Perquimans County community,” said Anne White, chairwoman of the Perquimans Board of Education. “As Principal of Perquimans Middle School during his daughter’s middle grades years, I found him to be a loving father and husband.”
PCHS Class of 1996. Ashlea White-Davis recalled Stallings as being a kind and caring educator.
“He was kind and cared so much about students, even those that gave him a headache,” she said. “You could tell he cared. He really did. He was a truly good man and he’s gone far too soon. I hope his grandchildren will grow up knowing all about their kind granddaddy.”
In 2015, Stallings received the Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year award. This award is in honor of Bob McRae, a former superintendent in Randolph County and a former president of the NCHSAA.
Stallings left the school system at a time of several positive developments. In 2018, Perquimans High School’s graduation rate was 92.1 percent, then the highest in the history of the school district and 8.3 percentage points higher than the state average.
The school system also rolled out a one-to-one computer initiative. Every student in grades 3-12 now has access to an Apple iPad.
Stallings also has served as a head coach or assistant coach in three different school systems during the teaching and coaching portion of his career. During Stallings’ career, he served on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association board of directors.
Stallings is a 1975 graduate of Northeastern High School. After earning a bachelor of science in technology education from Elizabeth City State University in 1985, Stallings earned a master’s degree in technology education from East Carolina University and his doctorate in education from ECU. He also holds certifications in administration and curriculum from ECU.
A lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City where he served as a Deacon, he was a member of the Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief Team, and also worked with a group of Perquimans County guys building ramps for the handicapped. He had retired from the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department.
Stallings was born in Pasquotank County on December 21, 1956, and was the son of Anna Faye Copeland Stallings of Elizabeth City and the late Glenwood E. Stallings.
In addition to Stallings’ mother, he is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Godfrey Stallings; his daughter, Megan Stallings Loftin and husband, Dr. Patrick Loftin, and their children, Owen, William, and Cora, of Raleigh; and his sister, Glenda Tosado and husband, Dr. Dan Tosado, of Miami, FL.