Updated: September 19, 2023 @ 12:29 pm
Editor
REEDY CREEK — A Forsyth County deputy was killed in a vehicle crash while driving his patrol car to work, a number of media outlets reported Monday.
Deputy Sheriff Auston Smith Reudelhuber was driving in the 5200 block of North N.C. Highway 150 just after 5:15 a.m. when his cruiser was hit by a box truck in the Reedy Creek community.
