Star Parker’s recent column in The Daily Advance makes sense to me, up to a point.
“Children need to be accepted and loved.” Yes! As a former foster parent I say absolutely yes! But what if the kid turns out to be gay? And they want to pay it forward and raise foster kids because they learned beautiful Catholic values? Does acceptance stop there? Why?
Why be “motivated” by such a limited kind of Love? I know God, and God loves us all equally. This is not forcing an LGBTQ agenda, as you claim, this is carrying the mantle of real Love, exemplified by Jesus.
Our foster care system doesn’t need mean-spirited, love-for-some-not-others kind of love. If that’s what you believe, that gay people are “less,” you don’t deserve to raise foster kids.
ANDREA De MAJEWSKI
Edenton