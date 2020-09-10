The Pequimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. recently named three new board members.
They are Dr. Larry Honeyblue, Carson Stallings and Brenda Dail.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. was established in July 2002 as a non-profit, tax exempt organization. Its purpose is to coordinate, encourage, and assist educational functions and activities, and to promote scholarship in the county by providing financial and other support.
The Foundation Board currently manages five endowments, twenty annual scholarships and a variety of projects and programs within the school district. The majority of assets held by the Foundation are “restricted”, whether through grants, designated giving or endowments. Net assets currently total $700,000.
The current Board, along with terms of office, are:
July 1, 2018—June 30, 2021
■
- Pam Hurdle
■
- Natalie Brown
■
- Jared Harrell
■
- A.J. Moore
July 1, 2019 — June 30, 2022
■ Larry Honeyblue
■ Gwayland McClenney
■
- Dina Hurdle
■
- Teresa Blanchard
July 1, 2020 — June 30, 2023
■
- Cody Lamb
■
- Shoniqua Powell
■ Brenda Dail
■
- Carson Stallings
By Position
- Board of Education Representative (Leary Winslow)
- Central Office Representative (Michelle Maddox)Superintendent (Tanya Turner)
- Brenda Lassiter — Executive Director
■
- Cannot be re-elected to serve another term according to bylaws after this term.
Individuals interested in learning more about the Foundation, may contact Executive Director Brenda Lassiter at 252.426.5741 ext. 243.