Renovation work on a blighted downtown alley should be completed in the next two weeks.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. received a $65,000 grant from Lowe’s Home Improvement to turn Fowler Alley into the downtown’s third usable alley.
The renovated space behind the former Fowler Building on Water Street will connect with Pailin’s Alley and Ives Alley.
The Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant stipulated the project had to be completed by Oct. 31 but ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant hopes to have the project completed by the First Friday ArtWalk on Oct. 1.
Work on the project included excavation and site work, installation of brick pavers and concrete, new paint, seating and artificial turf. The alley will also feature overhead lighting, multiple public art pieces and a security camera.
“The landscaping contractor will be finishing up this week,” Malenfant said. “We will then take two to three weeks to bring in the public art elements and install the security camera.”
Work was slowed briefly early in the project when an old foundation was discovered during excavation work. The foundation is thought to be from a former hotel at the site.
“They discovered an entire (building) foundation,” Malenfant said. “That set us back a little bit on time, a little bit on money. We were able to save some money in another couple of spots.’’
ECDI hopes that an HVAC unit that is elevated about three feet off the ground that services several condos near the narrow entrance of the alley on Colonial Avenue can be moved and mounted further up the building.
ECDI has offered to use $1,000 from the grant money to move the unit. Malenfant said the condo association told her its residents have agreed to split the rest of the cost.
“Unfortunately, the owner has not given us permission to do that,” Malenfant told the ECDI board at its meeting Thursday. “We are stuck right now but we are going to build an enclosure around it right now.”
Fowler’s Alley currently has access points on Colonial Avenue and on Poindexter Street near Big Boss Burritos. Downtown officials are hoping to create a third access point from the former PNC Bank building. There is currently a wall that separates the former bank property and the alley.
“We are working with the new owner of the PNC building,” Malenfant said. “They have agreed to put an opening in or take down the wall. But it may not happen before the opening.”