Love him or hate him there is no question that President Trump has used the personal power of the presidency as a blunt instrument to reward his friends, defeat his enemies and get done what he thinks is important.
In doing so he bumps up against the intents of the framers of our Constitution who, frightened by the power of King George the III of England, (aka Farmer George), worked hard to make sure we did not have an emperor, king, shah or tsar who could tell us what to do. Instead they devised a government of checks and balances of, by, and for the people with George Washington retiring to Mount Vernon rather than becoming the American king.
Recently these same worries have resurfaced as President Trump heads a government which looks to him for orders and direction rather than relying upon the traditional congressional paths in place. It’s become apparent that the power of the presidency has increased substantially as, over the years, Congress has gradually ceded control of many issues to the executive.
Making treaties was originally thought to be the purview of Congress, then gradually changed to be by the executive and Congress, and recently pacts were made by the executive and then approved by Congress. Now with demarcation lines blurred, President Trump has taken the opportunity to make and cancel treaties without Congress. George Mason would not approve.
And Article 1, Section 8 gives Congress the power to declare war and raise and support the armed forces, a power which lasted until wars became called something like “police actions” and Congress decided that it was better not to be seen voting for or against a war. James Wilson would be against this.
With “the power of the purse” the Constitution clearly gives Congress the power to specify the objects, amounts, and timing of federal spending; yet, we find that our president can rob Peter to pay Paul on special projects. Roger Sherman would be very unhappy.
In the present administration the leaders of the executive branch are thought of, perhaps more than ever before, as having their jobs dependent upon the good will of our president. Today, each Cabinet secretary is chosen by the president and vetted by the Senate … unless he isn’t.
Uniquely, this administration has decided that certain top jobs should be “interim” and not need approval by Congress, and these “interim” folks can’t be investigated and approved. This way, with no hearing, they simply owe their jobs to, you guessed it, the president. James Madison would be furious.
Unlike other countries where the oath of office might be to a king or queen, in the U.S. the Cabinet, the Attorney General and others say the following: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
So that while these leaders may get the job because they agree with the ideas of the president, their duty is to the Constitution. They don’t work for him, they work for us, the people, to defend the Constitution. When they act like they’re working for the president, William Paterson is not amused.
This presidency is not alone in its trend toward more executive power. What is unique is the propensity to use this power often and the scope of the intrusions. In these polarizing times, President Trump’s assumption of personal powers, helped by Attorney General William Barr’s take on the law and the enabling of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican majority in the Senate, is unusual and extraordinary.
No doubt sometime in the future the Supreme Court will have to decide whether it’s right or wrong, but surely Roger Sherman, James Wilson, George Mason, William Paterson, James Madison and George Washington — the six framers of the Constitution of the United States — are rolling over in their graves.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.