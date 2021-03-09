Elizabeth City City Manager Montré Freeman will be the keynote speaker Friday for Elizabeth City State University’s Founder’s Day Convocation, the university’s annual celebration of its founding in 1891.
A 1996 graduate of ECSU, Freeman earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at ECSU before going on to earn a master’s degree in public administration and law degree, both from North Carolina Central University.
Freeman, formerly the town administrator in Enfield, began work as city manager in Elizabeth City in January. He has said coming back to work in Elizabeth City was like “coming home.”
A native of Bertie County whose parents and twin brother all attended ECSU, Freeman says it was while a student at the university that he began preparing for life as a professional.
Freeman said his passion for ECSU runs deep. He says his classmates, professors and coaches — he played both football and ran track while a student — made a lasting impact on his life, and he continues to maintain close relationships with many of his fellow former students.
“The friendships I established at ECSU are lifelong,” he said.
The convocation, which starts at 10 a.m., will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqWGYzHYGy8 . It will precede ECSU’s annual Founders Day Gala on Saturday. For the first time ever, this year’s gala will be held virtually.
The event will feature a lobby reception starting at 6:30 p.m., presentation of the Chancellor’s Legacy Awards at 7 p.m., and a DJ and live entertainment at 8 p.m. For tickets and other information, contact the ECSU Office of Communications and Marketing at 252-619-3305.