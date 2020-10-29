The Friends of Library to Host Virtual Silver Tea virtually on Nov 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Traditionally, the Silver Tea in the early days of the Perquimans County Library, was an event when ladies of the community gathered to collect silver coins in an effort to support the library.
Today, the Silver Tea is more an event to share information about the Friends of the Library and to provide prospective new members with information about joining the Friends plus to give current and former members an opportunity to renew their membership.
Just as collecting silver coins helped to fund the library in the past, proceeds from memberships of the Friends of the Perquimans County Library have helped to update technology for the library as well as purchase new books, audiobooks, and other materials.
At the virtual tea this year, there will be a raffle drawing for a $100 gift certificate from Layden’s Supermarket plus a drawing for door prizes. Some of the door prizes are: a painting by Anne Benton; a garden flag; tea time gift basket; a matted watercolor by Rich Lodge; Christmas fabric purse; a set of 3 masks; and a wine basket complete with wine glass.
Doing the honor of drawing the winning tickets for all prizes, Friends are fortunate to have Phillip McMullan, Jr, to be Honorary Host of the Silver Tea this year. McMullan is no stranger to Perquimans County or to the Perquimans County Library.
As the author of four books, Beechland and The Lost Colony, North Carolina’s Blacklands Treasure and Crossing the Inland Sea as well as co-author of A House in the Albemarle, Mr. McMullan has been immersed in the colonial history of his state since childhood.
Despite his early interest in history, he spent much of his career as a research scientist with RTI International in the newly created Research Triangle Park in 1960. After retirement, he researched the history of Beechland and its possible relationship to the abandoned Lost Colony. Research for the book spanned over 30 years. He prepared this thesis as part of obtaining his Masters of History at North Carolina State University. He has taught World History and American History for the Gateway to College Program at the College of the Albemarle since 2007.
Friends are delighted to have him as Honorary Host of the Silver Tea. He has been a guest speaker at a Friends of the Library meeting speaking on the Harbor Town Project – a ferry system that would connect various towns within the Inner banks which he has helped to develop in the interest of tourism for the river towns of eastern North Carolina. He is a popular speaker across NC about his books, historical research and the Harbor Town Project.
Invitations for the annual Silver Tea for new members can be obtained at the Perquimans County Library. The invitation includes a tea bag to enjoy a cup of tea at your leisure plus 5 raffle tickets for $5 for the Layden’s $100 gift certificate, tickets to submit for the drawing of an array of door prizes, an application for new or renewed membership in the Friends of Perquimans County Library, and a stamped, addressed envelope. Use the enclosed envelope to submit your membership check; your $5 donation for raffle tickets for the Layden’s gift certificate; and door prize ticket stubs for the door prize drawing. Winners will be notified and pick up of prizes will be at the library.
All new and renewal memberships should be mailed or delivered to the library to arrive by Nov 6, 2020 to be included in the raffle and door prize drawings on Nov. 9. A Zoom link will be provided via email from Perquimans County Library to members and included in membership information for new members when picking up your invitation to the Silver Tea at the library so that members may virtually see the drawings. You may also email Perquimans County Library at Perquimans@pettigrewlibraries.org to obtain the Zoom link so that you may virtually attend the event.