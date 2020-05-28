Friends' Wisdom: The First Step: Love

We are called to disciple, and make disciples. However, I find many times Christians do not know how to begin and share their faith with their family, yet alone the world.
Seldom is one brought in to the kingdom of God through animosity, argument, contention, or debate. The majority of individuals who become Christian, do so because someone ministers to them from a heart of love.
We are called to go into all the world with God’s good news and preach to every creature (Mark 16:15).
However, I fear that the church often fails to train individuals in accomplishing this task. Often, we go into the world speaking our “Christianese” and wonder why the ones we are talking to do not get it. Other times we might encounter an individual who merely wants to argue their point of view, and then the one sharing the gospel feels the need to argue back.
We are merely ambassadors of God, we share the message so others can know. We are not called to argue God’s point of view, we are not called to defend God, we are called to share His love with a lost and dyeing world.
Jesus instructs us in Matthew chapter five starting at verse forty-three: “You have heard the law, ‘Love your neighbor’ and hate your enemy. I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you! In that way, you will be acting as true children of your Father in heaven.
For He gives sunlight to the evil and the good, and sends rain on the just and unjust alike. If you love only those who love you, what reward is there for that?
If you are kind only to your friends, how are you different from anyone else? You are to be perfect, even as your Father in heaven is perfect (Matthew 5:43-48). So, the first step in carrying out the great commission is to love. How does loving like this look, and how do I achieve that degree of love?
First, begin in unity with God. Start with prayer. Psalm 141:3 is a great prayer to begin a missionary journey, even if it is a missionary journey that begins in your home: “Take control of what I say, O Lord, and guard my lips.” You cannot help but begin in love when you start this way.
Why? Because God is love (1 John 4:7-21). You are connecting with Love, and the One Who is Love is imparting into you. God will provide the correct word for you to share in the correct season. By connecting with Him first, you will know the season is to speak, and the season is to remain silent. That is why God has given you His Holy Spirit.
Next, Ask the Holy Spirit for discernment. Jesus was always led by the Holy Spirit—if the Only Begotten of the Father allowed the Holy Spirit to lead Him, why should we, mere mortals, do differently?
God knows the hearts and motives of others, and as His ambassadors, we need His guidance not only to discern what’s going on in their life but also to know how to best represent Christ with our speech.
When we let the Holy Spirit lead, He teaches us what to say (Luke 12:12). Too many times Christians operate in the flesh when ministering to others, especially with family.
If we really love others, and if we are connecting with the source of Love, then we allow the Holy Spirit to lead us in our speech and our actions.
If they become agitated with us, and want to be argumentative, then we remain silent until the Holy Spirit instructs differently.
We never give up on these people, in our private time with God, we continue to pray for them. We pray that God opens the eyes of their spiritual understanding (Ephesians 1:18).
By praying for them we are following Jesus’ instructions, and we are acting in a way that defines the true children of God. It might be, to begin, you need not say anything, it might be that the Holy Spirit is bring you to an individual for the sole purpose of being present in their life.
The Holy Spirit might use you as a living example of God’s good news, and then the Holy Spirit uses someone else to do the speaking. Which takes me to the last point. Be a good listener.
James 1:19-20 instructs that we must all be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to get angry because human anger does not produce the righteousness God desires.
Often Christians desire to push their ideas off on non-believers without first listening to the non-believer. Jesus asks what benefit is it to be kind only to our friends and no one else?
Take time to build relationships, gain trust, and listen to the person for which you carry a burden, then using the discernment that the Holy Spirit gives you, share the gospel message.
Never force the conversation, and above all, do not grown angry with the person with which you are ministering. That behavior can turn them off to Christianity completely, and as James instructs, does not produce the righteousness God desires (James 1:20).
The first step of going into all the world, whether that step is taken at home, on the job, or on the mission field, the first step is in love.
We act in love, we speak in love, we listen in love. “It is in Love’s Name you march. In Love’s Name you conquer. It is Love you are to take into the unlovely place of the world. It is the only equipment you need” (Russell, 1950).