The fig trees in Edenton are heavy with fruit this year except my old fig tree which has not produced well since we had a hard freeze a few years ago. I was lucky enough to have my friend Laney Layton bring by some beautiful ripe figs from her tree. One of the things I love about living in a small town is that if you don’t have a tree or garden of your own that often times others will share their bounty.
I haven’t yet seen fresh figs at the Edenton Farmers Market, but I’m hoping a vendor will offer them. I have had to drive to Costco in Norfolk a few times to find this unique little fruit. If you are really on a hunt for them you can order them on Amazon from California. But with so many fig trees in the area I prefer local.
The two most common fig varieties you will find locally are Celeste and Brown Turkey. Celeste fig trees produce small purplish brown, sweet fruit; while a Brown Turkey fig tree produces larger, reddish brown fruit.
Fig trees are prevalent throughout eastern North Carolina. Ocracoke has an annual Fig Festival sponsored by the Ocracoke Preservation Museum and this year it was sadly virtual due to COVID. This fig celebration hopes to be live with its festivities on Aug. 5-7, 2021. A highlight of the festival is a bake-off celebrating the famous local fig cake made with fig preserves.
While fig preserves are a treat I really love FROG (Fig, Raspberry, Orange and Ginger) Jam. You can sometimes find this tasty jam at our Edenton Farmers Market, at Bunch’s and other local farm stands up and down the coast. I love to use it not only on my biscuits but on crostini with cheese, flatbread pizza with arugula and goat cheese, and especially on my goat cheese and fig tart topped with fresh figs. Some say this jam originates in the South, while others say its from the Pennsylvania Amish. Either way it is a favorite!
This week I have included a recipe for quick FROG jam.
Enjoy!