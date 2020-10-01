Out of Africa, one eastern North Carolina couple built a business so that everyone can have a lazy weekend.
Sean and Julie Tunney met in Malawi, a nation in central Africa. She was from Massachusetts and Sean was from Zimbabwe. After a transatlantic voyage to the United States, the couple would work hard to achieve the American dream.
They planted the seeds to cultivate a business that would to grow Lazy Weekends Landscaping – a business that recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.
“I love Sean dearly, he is a wonderful friend and husband, and a great father to our two boys,” Julie said. “And I am thankful for his love, and his willingness to move to the States, leaving all that he knew behind. I am proud of what Sean has been able to accomplish in establishing and maintaining Lazy Weekends for twenty years.”
This full-service landscaping operation does everything from traditional mowing and more to landscaping that may include building a fence or installing a sprinkler system, constructing patios and decks, maybe even building a fire pit. Each week, the growing company serves more than 400 clients in addition to more specialized work.
“Lazy Weekends works hard so that you don’t need to,” Tunney said.
But what’s the Sean and Julie’s backstory? How does a guy from Zimbabwe meet an American and they end up in eastern North Carolina.
Let’s start from the beginning. A public health care professional, Julie was finishing up her work in Malawi and Mozambique when she met her future husband Sean, a native of Zimbabwe.
Sean said he wanted to stay in Zimbabwe and she wanted to return home, stateside.
The couple made a decision as to where to live – three years in Zimbabwe and then three years in the United States. After which, they’d decide which continent they preferred.
“We made that commitment – we left at a time it was very difficult to leave because everything was so good in Zimbabwe.” he said. “I had a great group of friends, all my family were there. Anyway, we came over and we decided we wanted to travel around the country first before we bogged ourselves down.”
As the couple traveled around the United States for more than three months, they spent their nights in a tent to save money and drove a gas efficient car – roughing it to say the least.
“We went out West and did all the national parks that we could, stayed off the highways and had a ball doing that,” he said. “That was a blast.”
Reflecting on that magical mystery tour and what’s his life is like today, Sean said, “I literally arrived in this country with nothing and spent every savings that I had traveling around the country the way we did. And the only way were able to afford that is because we spent our nights in a tent and we drove a tiny Geo Prism that got 35 miles to the gallon – that’s when gas was 99 cents a gallon. These days, I’ve got a comfortable home and I’m putting my boys through college. Yes, I’m as happy as I can be. Secret to success is hard work – that’s all it is.”
Julie added, “Edenton is full of special friends who have encouraged and supported the business and our family. Edenton has been a great place, not just for Lazy Weekends, but for us as a family where our boys were active in our church, educated through our public schools, played sports, and made lifelong friends. It’s a lovely town with great people and I’m proud to call Edenton our home.”
Initially, the couple ended up deciding to stay in Durham. Julie was familiar with the area because before working in Africa, she had earned a graduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill.
“We rented a little apartment and put our resumes out,” he said.
Julie was offered a job in Windsor.
“I was happy with that – Windsor seemed just perfect to me; a small little town,” Sean said.
Worth noting, Zimbabwe descended into civil strife and tough times, so the Tunney’s decision to remain stateside was an easy one, Sean said.
“Staying in America was an easy decision for us,” he said. “Zimbabwe’s biggest export became people in those days.’
The couple moved from Durham to Windsor where Sean found a job at a local agriculture dealership near Harrellsville in Hertford County. After working there for three years, Sean decided he wanted more out of life and to spend more time with his family.
“I figured I needed do something for myself to facilitate me getting home to my family periodically,” he said. “People told me that if I start my own business, I’ll have less time to myself. But I figured that if I could do something seasonal, so I thought about landscaping – a job that sort of slows down in the winter so I could disappear for a few weeks – go visit family overseas.”
Tunney bought a mower, lawn care equipment and a pick-up truck to do his his first major job that was work for a long ago Catholic priest whose family had property in Rich Square, a town in Northampton County.
“Place hadn’t been lived for at least 10 years,” Sean said. “It was like a jungle and needed some work. Priest said to me, ‘If you’re going to get your business started, I’ve got a perfect place for you to grind your teeth on. That was 20 years ago. Literally, I would go out there every day and spend eight or nine hours a day bushwhacking, cutting stuff, trimming and cleaning.”
Tunney said the priest connected him to other jobs including April Lane, former a real estate agent who needed some help in her garden at home in Edenton. Because Lane was then in the real estate business, Tunney said, she referred him to other clients and his lawncare business began to grow.
“I started coming over to Edenton two or three days a week,” he said. “That turned into a full week and before I knew it, I had a full week’s worth of work every week.”
As business grew, the couple decided to put down roots in Edenton. The Tunney’s sons attended Edenton-Chowan schools and both are in college. Now at UNC-Chapel Hill, Ryan Tunney was co-valedictorian for the John A. Holmes High School Class of 2019. His brother Graham attends NC State University.
Sean Tunney has served in recent years as president of the Edenton Rotary Club and both he and Julie are active members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church .
After a few years, Tunney hired a few workers and opened an office – a business that would grow into more than 20 employees coupled with 16 green pick-up trucks and accounts all over northeast North Carolina. Worth noting, Tunney formed a partnership with Jason Potts in 2008 and this accounts for a large part of the business’s success. For more information, contact the business at 252-482-7720.
“We’ve probably worked with between 3,000 to 4,000 clients during the past 20 years,” he said.
Good employees drive the business’s success.
“They are loyal to me and I am loyal to them,” he said. “We get compliments all the time because the guys are happy and they know they can make decent money. It’s worked out really well; it’s been great.”
Ten percent of the company’s profits are donated to various charitable groups in the communities that they serve.
“Not a single one of my guys has ever begrudged the fact that we are giving money away that they could’ve been getting themselves,” Tunney said. “No – they really are invested in their community and really enjoy going out and giving that money away. I think that adds to the whole culture and the attitude that the guys have – it’s worked really well.”
Tunney said he never dreamed he’d be in the lawn care business, but God has a plan for everyone.
“I always thought I was going to be a farmer until I met my wife, then things changed,” he said.