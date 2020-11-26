From the Easel: Christmas Shoppe Up and Running

I cannot believe that the fall is more than halfway over and winter is lurking. From an outdoor perspective, autumn has been “long” with multiple renditions of colored leaves.
I hope that artists had the opportunity to get out and use the scenery to create some great images. I visited my daughter in the Asheville area, and we did some “light hiking” (she took it easy on the old man) along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
I was able to capture a few shots, which I share below for your viewing pleasure (everyone has an open invitation to submit their images). For those of us who are anglers, the Striped Bass fishing on the Albemarle Sound has been nothing less than spectacular. This area offers a plethora of distractions to keep one’s mind off the craziness in our world.
Guess what? PAL qualifies in that regard. In anticipation of the holidays, PAL’s Christmas Shoppe is up and running. Please think of us as you prepare for the gift-giving season.
Our artists typically produce some unique and very creative items that complement the season. We have tentatively planned an open house on Saturday, December 5th, depending on the restrictions on group size at that time.
Please be on the lookout for PAL’s end of year fundraiser. Our closures and limited openings during the pandemic have created a financial challenge. PAL appreciates the community support so far, and we hope that you will include us in your year-end charitable contributions. Please have a happy Thanksgiving.
Watercolor Club will not meet in November and December. The group will resume meeting at the Perquimans County Rec Center on the 3rd Monday in January from 10 to 1.
The elves have been busy setting up the Christmas Shoppe, but we need help from our artists! Although the drop-off dates were Nov. 11 and 12, we will still accept your items throughout the month. The exhibit will run through the end of the year. Please help us fill the gallery with all sorts of irresistable treasures! Gallery hours are Tuesday — Thursday, 11 to 3. Please call ahead to make an appointment to bring your work — 252-426-3041.
The Exhibit Committee has been busy working on the schedule for the coming months, which we hope to publish in the next e-blast.
Classes & Workshops
Watercolor in Three Easy Steps with Carolyn Zbavitel Friday, February 12, 9 to 4
This workshop will focus on a three-step process of painting in watercolor. Painting techniques will encourage bold, loose paintings. Subjects may include land, marine or streetscapes. The instructor will paint one demo in the morning.
Artists will then try the same techniques on their own. After lunch, the instructor will paint an afternoon demo, which the students will also have time to paint. Demos will be one hour or less to allow plenty of time to practice and do the painting on your own.
Carolyn will assist individually as needed and will discuss simplifying form, values and color to achieve your vision in watercolor. Some experience is recommended, $80 for PAL members; $120 for non-members. Fee includes lunch. To register online, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
Graham Berry People at Work & Play
1-day Workshop — April 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This workshop is designed for less experienced artists or for those who don’t want to make the 4-day commitment of time or money. Graham will guide you step-by-step to create a single human form in action or at rest, using the same principles as in the longer workshop. Fee is $100 ($150 for non-members), which includes lunch. A deposit of $50 will hold your space in the workshop. Visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html for more information or to register.
Letting Go With Watermedia with Sue Allen
A Retreat at Whitehall (Camden, NC) October 18 — 20, 2021
Students will pour, splatter and run watercolor and acrylic paint (optional) until a totally original image emerges. I think you will find any watercolor experience you have had will help you quickly master these techniques. Emphasis will be in design and composition, color and contrast. Sue will demonstrate each step in her process ad help students solve problems as they happen. You will be making your own original design, using references if you like, working with the watercolors and fluid acrylics. We will start with wet in wet watercolor on paper, in an intuitive manner, adding fluid acrylics or added color and depth.
Sue will demonstrate effective use of collage, inks and other creative choices to enhance your composition. Another day, Sue will demonstrate the benefits of using these techniques on a prepared canvas. Students will be encouraged to experiment with all water media. We hope you will want to come along on this fun experience. www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.