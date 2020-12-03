From the Easel: Homage to 2020

2020 has been quite a year.
There were a lot of predictions from the usual sources on what kind of year we would have. It is safe to say that most of the prognosticators were wrong.
Despite it all, PAL is alive and well. Throughout the year, we asked a lot from you, our members, friends and the community at large. In the spring and into the summer was our membership drive.
We ended up having one of our most successful renewal rates, along with a significant addition of first-time members. I personally asked for members to step up and take leadership positions.
As a result we have three new board members who are making a difference and strengthening our leadership. In September, the grammar and high schools requested help in obtaining art supplies for students who were participating remotely.
Again, we came to you and asked for your help. The outpouring of support was far beyond our expectations, and it enabled PAL to come through for our students.
Our Members’ Show in September, which we postponed from the spring, was one of our better displays of quality art that we’ve had in recent memory.
Overall, we had a very good year in spite of operating in the midst of the pandemic. On behalf of our leadership team, we thank you for the support that you gave us. Of course, “the greatest reward for doing, is the opportunity to do more” (Jonas Salk, the researcher that discovered the cure for Polio).
To that end, PAL is starting its end-of-year fundraiser. This year we are calling it #MOVINGFORWARD2021. So, I hope that you will once again open your minds, hearts, wallets and pocketbooks.
Very shortly, we will send information to you regarding this important drive for increased funds. Please keep PAL in your end-of-year donation plans.
The gallery will be open on Tuesday through Saturday until Christmas. On this Saturday, December 5th, we will have a limited edition Open House at the gallery.
There will be “safe snacks,” and we will observe social distancing and limited capacity. Please consider shopping with us as you support other small business in Hertford. #SHOPSMALL #smallsafelocal
In the Gallery
The Christmas Shoppe is open, and there are so many beautiful decorations and unique gift ideas! New items are arriving daily (hint: artists, you may continue to bring new work), so be sure to stop by frequently. The exhibit will run through the end of the year.
Would you like to give the gift of art but aren’t sure what the recipient may like? PAL has gift certificates in any denomination, and they are guaranteed to fit!
Gift certificates may be used for Classes and Workshops. Gallery hours are Tuesday — Saturday, 11 to 3.
Open House this Saturday, December 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with social distancing and safe snacks.