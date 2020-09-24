From the Easel: Perquimans Arts League News

Wow! When I sent out the request for donations a few days ago, I was hoping for the best.
Guess what? We reached our goal of $600! Thank you “PAL Nation” for stepping up and helping us to purchase art supplies for the schools.
Your donations will provide art supplies for remote learning at the high school and materials to paint pumpkins at Hertford Grammar. This response let me know that you heard us and that you cared enough to support PAL in this great cause.
This is a difficult time for everyone given the pandemic and the state of the economy. Yet, you found a way to help. As I’ve said many times, community support is essential for PAL to reach its goals. This response is an example of that.
The PAL board continues to work very hard on several key initiatives. I try to be very careful about this, but we are beginning to see a pathway to start renovating our new location. I will keep you informed as we move closer to attaining the required resources for this. In the meantime, please continue your support.
By the way, do not forget that we are having a “limited reception” for the Member’s Show next Thursday, September 24th from 4PM to 6PM. Please come out and support our artists. We will honor social distancing.
Classes & Workshops
Watercolor Exploration with Rebecca Davis — 8 wks; October 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3, 10, 17, Dec. 1, 8/10 am -1pm
Students loved the 6-week course so much that they requested that we continue with another set of classses! Each week we will focus on a different aspect of watercolor. There will be a quick warm-up and then we paint! We will focus on advanced techniques used by watercolor artists and how to apply them in a painting. Along the way, we will talk about composition, color theory, making use of light and shadow, how underpainting can be beneficial, value and warm and cool colors. This course is designed for the experienced watercolor artist. Fee is $125 for the 8-wk course. Class size will be limited to allow for social distancing, so register soon at www.perquimansarts.org/classes.html.
Watercolor in Three Easy Steps with Carolyn Zbavitel Friday, February 12, 9 to 4
This workshop will focus on a three-step process of painting in watercolor. Painting techniques will encourage bold, loose paintings. Subjects may include land, marine or streetscapes. The instructor will paint one demo in the morning. Artists will then try the same techniques on their own. After lunch, the instructor will paint an afternoon demo, which the students will also have time to paint. Demos will be one hour or less to allow plenty of time to practice and do the painting on your own. Carolyn will assist individually as needed and will discuss simplifying form, values and color to achieve your vision in watercolor. Some experience is recommended, $80 for PAL members; $120 for non-members. Fee includes lunch. To register online, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
People at Work & Play with Graham Berry — April 13-16, 2021; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Perquimans County Rec Center
The workshop scheduled for April 20-23 with Graham Berry is full, but there was so much interest that we are offering a second session. The workshop will focus on how to render the figure individully as well as in small groupings. The instructor will demonstrate how to draw/paint the human form accurately while capturing the body in movement as well as in repose. Students will work from photographs provided by the instructor. Class fee is $330 ($300 for PAL members), which includes lunch each day. To register, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html or call the gallery at 252-426-3041.
People at Work and Play with Graham Berry — April 20-23, 2021
Learn to paint single figures or groups in this exciting 4-day workshop. There is a waiting list for this workshop. If you would like to be put on the list, you must register and pay your deposit. It will be refunded if no space is available.
We will also be offering a one-day workshop with Graham Berry on Monday, April 19 for less confident watercolor artists. Check back for details!
Letting Go With Watermedia with Sue Allen
A Retreat at Whitehall (Camden, NC) October 18 -20, 2021
Students will pour, splatter and run watercolor and acrylic paint (optional) until a totally original image emerges. I think you will find any watercolor experience you have had will help you quickly master these techniques. Emphasis will be in design and composition, color and contrast. Sue will demonstrate each step in her process ad help students solve problems as they happen. You will be making your own original design, using references if you like, working with the watercolors and fluid acrylics. We will start with wet in wet watercolor on paper, in an intuitive manner, adding fluid acrylics or added color and depth. Sue will demonstrate effective use of collage, inks and other creative choices to enhance your composition. Another day, Sue will demonstrate the benefits of using these techniques on a prepared canvas. Students will be encouraged to experiment with all water media. We hope you will want to come along on this fun experience. www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
Exploring Watercolor Painting with JJ Jiang — May 4-6, 2022
This three-day watercolor painting workshop is designed to grow artists’ confidence, competence and comfort level with the medium of watercolor. We will use photographs as references and explore different subjects each day. Though painting different subjects each day, instruction will focus on drawing, composition, and specific watercolor techniques including dry-on-dry and wet-on-wet. JJ will give both quick as well as step-by-step demos with clear instruction, along with personal guidance according to the need of each participant. At the end of each day JJ will provide a critique and question/answer session. JJ will provide the reference photos for the workshop. Register online at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html or call the gallery at 252-426-3041.
Painting Real People with Kate Aubrey — Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2022
In this 4-day workshop, students will learn how to create a portrait that goes farther than a simple likeness. Particular attention will be given to brushwork, watercolor techniques ranging from bold and loose to tight drybrush and when to use each one for heightened emotional impact, as well as ow to convey drama through values.
Students will practice creating believable hair and skin tones as well as learning how to mix harmonious darks ad how and where to apply them to help build a solid comosition. Fee is $525 ($450 for PAL members), which includes lunch. For more information, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.