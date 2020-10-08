From the Easel: Perquimans Arts League News

Thanks to everyone who responded to our quick survey regarding receptions.
Your input is valuable, and we will use it to make decisions regarding gatherings. The reception scheduled for this coming Thursday, October 8th is cancelled. It appears that many of you would attend a reception if we held it later in the month.
This information, along with our artists’ desire to showcase their work publically, are the primary considerations. We will also continue to monitor guidance from the governor’s office.
In the meantime our next exhibit, “Reap What You Sow,” will be on display on October 8th along with the work of our featured artist, Tom Brennan. I hope that you stop by the gallery and see this fine work. We will keep you apprised regarding scheduled events. Until then, try to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and stay safe.
Upcoming Shows
The “Reap What You Sow” exhibit will open on Thursday, October 8. The Featured Artist will be photographer Tom Brennan. Many of Tom’s photographs highlight barns, farm machinery and fields. The exhibit will run until November 6. Drop-off dates are October 6 and 7. A reception may be scheduled later in the month, and we will keep you informed.
The following show will be the Christmas Shoppe, where we will showcase holiday ornaments, decorations and loads of gift ideas. The exhibit will open on November 16 and run through the end of the year. Drop-off dates will be November 10 and 11.