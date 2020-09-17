From the desk of Ed Sanford . . .
Well, we have not gotten together for quite a while. We will correct that with a “limited reception” for the Member’s Show on display at the gallery.
The reception is on Thursday, Sept. 24, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. We will allow folks to enter the gallery in groups of ten to see the show.
To maintain distancing, there will be volunteers to coordinate entry and exit. Small groups can gather in the hallway outside of the gallery. There will be no refreshments at this gathering.
Our artists are excited to have a live display of their excellent work and to answer your questions. Please cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award here or in the gallery, so we may announce the winner as soon as possible. Voting will close on Saturday, Sept. 19.
I hope many of you saw the excellent article published in last week’s issue of the Perquimans Weekly. Special thanks to Miles Layton at the Perquimans Weekly. We’ve received excellent coverage throughout this year.
Given the limited ability to have “live” classes and demonstrations, we are exploring the possibility of introducing video or web-based training.
In fact, if anyone has experience with distance learning or other methodologies, we could use your help. I hope to see many of you at our “limited reception” on the 24th.
Watercolor in Three Easy Steps with Carolyn Zbavitel Friday, February 12, 9 to 4
This workshop will focus on a three-step process of painting in watercolor. Painting techniques will encourage bold, loose paintings. Subjects may include land, marine or streetscapes. The instructor will paint one demo in the morning. Artists will then try the same techniques on their own.
After lunch, the instructor will paint an afternoon demo, which the students will also have time to paint. Demos will be one hour or less to allow plenty of time to practice and do the painting on your own. Carolyn will assist individually as needed and will discuss simplifying form, values and color to achieve your vision in watercolor.
Some experience is recommended, $80 for PAL members; $120 for non-members. Fee includes lunch. To register online, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
People at Work and Play with Graham Berry — April 20 — 23, 2021
Learn to paint single figures or groups in this exciting 4-day workshop. There is a waiting list for this workshop. If you would like to be put on the list, you must register and pay your deposit. It will be refunded if no space is available.
Letting Go With Watermedia with Sue Allen
A Retreat at Whitehall (Camden, NC) October 18 — 20, 2021
Students will pour, splatter and run watercolor and acrylic paint (optional) until a totally original image emerges. I think you will find any watercolor experience you have had will help you quickly master these techniques. Emphasis will be in design and composition, color and contrast. Sue will demonstrate each step in her process ad help students solve problems as they happen.
You will be making your own original design, using references if you like, working with the watercolors and fluid acrylics. We will start with wet in wet watercolor on paper, in an intuitive manner, adding fluid acrylics or added color and depth.
Sue will demonstrate effective use of collage, inks and other creative choices to enhance your composition. Another day, Sue will demonstrate the benefits of using these techniques on a prepared canvas. Students will be encouraged to experiment with all water media. We hope you will want to come along on this fun experience. www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
Exploring Watercolor Painting with JJ Jiang — May 4 — 6, 2022
This three-day watercolor painting workshop is designed to grow artists’ confidence, competence and comfort level with the medium of watercolor. We will use photographs as references and explore different subjects each day. Though painting different subjects each day, instruction will focus on drawing, composition, and specific watercolor techniques including dry-on-dry and wet-on-wet.
JJ will give both quick as well as step-by-step demos with clear instruction, along with personal guidance according to the need of each participant.
At the end of each day JJ will provide a critique and question/answer session. JJ will provide the reference photos for the workshop. Register online at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html or call the gallery at 252-426-3041.