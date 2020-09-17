Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. IN VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, CHESAPEAKE, DINWIDDIE, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, PRINCE GEORGE, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, AND YORK. * FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA THIS MORNING AS MOISTURE FROM THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE SALLY MERGE WITH A SLOW MOVING FRONTAL BOUNDARY. THE RAIN WILL BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES BY EARLY THIS AFTERNOON, CONTINUING THROUGH TONIGHT, BEFORE SLOWLY TAPERING OFF TO LIGHT RAIN FRIDAY. RAIN TOTALS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE LIKELY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE RUNOFF FROM THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LIKELY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&