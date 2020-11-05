From the Easel: Perquimans Arts League News

Hello everyone.
If you haven’t done so, please visit the gallery to see our current show, “Reap what you Sow”. Also, our featured artist, Tom Brennan, has an excellent exhibit. His work compliments the theme of the overall show with some excellent photography.
His work is creative and well presented. In a very unique way, his images are descriptive of our region in which he captures both the landscape and a different view of the rural architecture. Both the camera work and the image processing are impeccable. The show runs through November 6.
PAL is going to start a major Capital Campaign to help raise the funds to start and complete the renovation of our new building. As a part of this process, the committee would like to challenge our members, and especially our artists, with developing a logo that creatively captures the theme of this campaign.
The logo should exemplify the campaign title “Bridge to a Shared Perspective”, and the campaign vision: A community where art reaches and inspires everyone.
Please e-mail your entries to Vaneeda Bennett, Vaneedab@aol.com by 5pm on Friday, November 13. A winning entry will be chosen by the Capital Campaign Committee and will be announced on November 18. The winning design will be displayed permanently in the PAL gallery and will be used on all print materials related to the campaign.
I hope that we can generate enthusiasm around this project. Please submit your entries as soon as possible instead of waiting to the deadline.
Young artists showed their creativity at the PAL Chalk Art area during the Hertford Alive! event on Saturday, October 17. The event was sponsored by HHI and also included live music, pumpkin painting and a food truck.
Students at Hertford Grammar School also showed their artistic talents when they painted pumpkins at a school event. Art supplies were provided by Perquimans Arts League. Thanks to everyone who donated to the art supplies drive to make this possible!
Upcoming Shows
It’s hard to believe, but the next show will be the Christmas Shoppe, where we will showcase holiday ornaments, decorations and loads of gift ideas. The exhibit will open on November 16 and run through the end of the year. Drop-off dates will be November 10 and 11. We hope that everyone has been creating so we can fill the gallery with all sorts of irresistable treasures!
The Exhibit Committee would love to hear your suggestions for exhibits you would like to see in the gallery. Please share your ideas with Nora Crouch at rosegatestudio@gmail.com or Tina Fielder at tina.mc116@gmail.com.
PAL needs your support more now than ever!
Join or Renew Now!