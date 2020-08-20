From the President's Desk: PAL News

The Annual Members’ Show is coming soon! We hope that all of our members have been working on their entries, and we’re excited to see all of the new work! The exhibit will run from August 24 to October 2.
This year the prospectus is available to our entire PAL mailing list. The show is open to PAL members only, but anyone who would like to join prior to the show will be welcome to participate.
Get prospectus. Please bring the completed form when you come to drop off your work, including attaching labels to the back of your work. This will save time and will expedite the drop-off process.
Members may submit up to 3 works for a fee of $25. Details regarding requirements are included on the prospectus.
Work was to be dropped off on Monday, August 17, Tuesday, August 18 or Wednesday, August 19 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. No work will be accepted after this date. We will be making special arrangements to allow for social distancing during drop-off. For questions, contact Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com.
We are looking for several volunteers to help take in work at the gallery. Please contact Sheryl if you would be available on August 17, 18 or 19 for a couple of hours.
Our juror this year will be Christine Henninger, a very talented artist and instructor from Elizabeth City. Learn more about Christine here.
If you have work in the current Watercolor Club show, please arrange to pick up your work as soon as possible.