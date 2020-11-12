From the Pulpit: A Silence that’s Deafening

Micah 6 says “Hear ye now what the LORD saith; Arise, contend thou before the mountains, and let the hills hear thy voice. Hear ye, O mountains, the LORD’S controversy, and ye strong foundations of the earth: for the LORD hath a controversy with his people”.
The Lord has a reason to have a controversy with His people. He chose them to show up, stand up, and speak up. We have chosen silence instead and sometimes, even worse, we speak words of compromise that agree with the worldly and defy God.
When our forefathers came to this land the first public building they built was the church. They understood that worshiping God and understanding His word was critically necessary for the foundation and furtherance of a moral society.
Immorality is being praised in society today because we as a Christians have forgotten that God designed each part of society to point people to Jesus not to point people to sin! Let us consider the results of our silence on a few critical issues.
Defiling agenda – the Biblical family is a primary building block of a God honoring society and the LGBTQ agenda and its immoral platform have taken aim against it.
Sadly, many pulpits are filled by people who deflect away from this fact instead of telling the truth about this decade’s old platform and its immoral agenda. Because we have been silent, it has no end in sight and keeps getting worse.
Defiance of God’s law – Jesus called the first five books of scripture “The Law” and it presents God’s Holy Authority to us so we can maintain a God honoring society. Paul wrote in Galatians “the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ”.
Make no mistake, a respect for the Law and its purpose in the home, in the church and in society is also a respect for God! God’s Holy standards apply the law to every human being the same way, even if we do not!
Our judicial system is broken because we have lost our respect for God and His authority, and our silence is equally defiant!
Destruction of life – how can issues like racism upset us so much when issues like abortion do not? Racism by definition is discrimination against a particular people based on their ethnicity, and it is wrong.
But, how did we as a society lose our understanding of the differences in severity of discrimination verses destruction? When the most vulnerable and innocent are destroyed, it should not perplex us when others are devalued and even dehumanized, and our silence has been deafening.
Distribution of wealth – beginning with Adam in Genesis 3, God required mankind to work. In 2nd Thessalonians He tells us, if persons are able to work and refuse, they shouldn’t eat. Benevolence ministries are supposed to be handled by the church, not a socialistic government. When aid is distributed through the church the Gospel is shared with each recipient.
God taught us in Ephesians that thieves must learn to work in order to have resources to give to the truly needy. When greed is replaced by giving, a picture of true repentance is painted. God expects every person or family to give Him His tithe in order to participate in His benevolence ministry.
If and when a person defies this command, God says they are thieves because they have stolen from Him. When a person gives and distribution is handled by Gods church, He gets the glory and the gratitude.
Paul warned us in Corinthians and Galatians that others would come presenting another Jesus and preaching another Gospel. Those who support the social platforms listed above are presenting building blocks for society that are against God and His Word. Their “Jesus” is one who devalues God’s Holy design for society.
Our silence allows these wicked individuals to propagate their demoralizing doctrines. They should be marked and removed from places of influence due to what 2nd Peter calls their “damnable heresies”!
Discerning Christians – This is one thing our society needs now more than ever. It is time we as Christians repent and restore the high standards of Christ Jesus within our homes and our churches.
We must once again say with Peter, “the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God”. Christian, if you are sitting under someone who is promoting “abominable heresies” it is time they be called what they are, a person promoting “controversy”. In order for the Honor and Glory of God be restored into its rightful places, these persons MUST be removed from places of influence in our churches.
Defending the high ground, or as Micah said “contending before the mountain” – Systematic attacks have been levied on our society for years! If we as Christians do not value our liberty in Christ, we will lose the right to proclaim it.
Christ grants us liberty FROM sin, not TO sin. We must repent and revive a respect for God’s authority in our own homes and in our churches, then that respect will flow into our society once again.
In Christian Love,
Pastor Greg Owenby, Bethel Baptist Church, Hertford.