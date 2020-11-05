Editor’s Note: Perquimans Schools’ students, who earned a spot on the 1st 9 weeks Honor Roll, deserve to have their names published on the front page. Congrats! Worth noting, Facebook nor Google doesn’t post such praise, only your local newspaper. Subscribe today!
Front Page Worthy
Miles Layton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- EC man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Halloween party
- Woman dies of apparent overdose
- Higdon: Take Back NC nets 35 federal arrests
- Tuesday election will determine if 'America will remain America,' Pence tells crowd of 1,200 in EC
- ECPPS reviews first week back in classroom
- VP Pence to speak at rally at EC Airport Saturday
- Supporters at Pence rally back Trump on economy, policing, abortion
- Group investigates hauntings at Cupola House, jail
- ALE's Parker earns 2020 Governor's Award for Excellence
- EC Police, Camden Sheriff, Pasquotank Sheriff Crimewatch