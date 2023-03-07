...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Evening...
Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, with north to
northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity
values dropping to 25 to 35 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels, will lead
to an increased fire danger risk this afternoon and evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Shown is an artist’s rendering of what The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County envisions its renovated facility will look like once renovations are complete.
The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County will host a fried chicken and barbecue dinner next month to raise money for its new building fund.
Dina Hurdle, chair of the Open Door Board of Directors, said the Friday, April 21 fundraiser will help the nonprofit renovate and remodel the former Highway 55 restaurant building it purchased in Winfall.
“We are doing a major fundraising campaign and raising money using several avenues right now,” Hurdle said.
The fundraising dinner, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will take place in the parking lot of Hertford Baptist Church on Market Street. Tickets are $10 for a plate of fried chicken and barbecue catered by Captain Bob’s. Plates will be takeout only; on-site dining will not be available.
Next month’s dinner is one of several fundraising events aimed at helping the county’s food pantry for food-insecure residents make the planned move into its new space.
Open Door recently worked with Carolina Moon Bakery and the March Forth Into Spring Craft and Vendor Show, and is also slated to participate in the 15th annual Week of the Young Child’s Festival on April 22.
While the fundraising is underway, the food pantry is still open at its location at 220D Ocean Highway South in Hertford, in the small shopping center between DaVita Kidney Care and Dollar General.
For tickets to the April 21 fundraiser, call Hurdle at (252) 331-3724 or Jackie at (252) 334-7152.