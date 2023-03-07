open door

Shown is an artist’s rendering of what The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County envisions its renovated facility will look like once renovations are complete.

 IMAGE COURTESY THE OPEN DOOR FOOD PANTRY

The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County will host a fried chicken and barbecue dinner next month to raise money for its new building fund.

Dina Hurdle, chair of the Open Door Board of Directors, said the Friday, April 21 fundraiser will help the nonprofit renovate and remodel the former Highway 55 restaurant building it purchased in Winfall.

