FYI on School Reopening

Perquimans Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner answered some of the most frequently asked questions so as to help families better understand where they are at this moment so a decision can be made that is in their best interest as schools begin planning for reopening in August.
“I realize this is overwhelming for everyone and families are feeling pressure as to what option is best for their children,” she said. “Please be patient with us as we work through the details of Plan B in order to put a structure in place that is in the best interest of all students as much as possible. We will communicate this plan with you once we have the remote registrations completed and we have all details worked out. Thank you for your continued support of our teachers and staff during this unprecedented time.”
1. What will Plan B look like? These are general guidelines that will be followed but these guidelines do NOT include the schedule that will be in place for Plan B. We will be able to determine a schedule once we know the numbers for 100% remote learning vs. the face to face blended option. This is the reason for the registration process.
Our goal is to put a plan/schedule in place very soon that is developmentally appropriate, assists families with child care issues, and causes the least possible confusion and most consistency as possible.
Reopening under Plan B would limit density in school facilities to ensure sufficient social distancing with at least 6 feet between people at all times is possible.
There will be increased requirements for health protocols using NC Department of Health and Human Services requirements and recommendations. These include, but are not limited to, one child per bus seat unless students are siblings or live in the same household.
Schools are required to ensure that all students from kindergarten through 12th grade, and all teachers, staff and adult visitors, wear face coverings when they are or may be within 6 feet of another person, unless the person (or family member, for a student) states that an exception applies, is eating, or is engaged in strenuous physical activity and able to maintain 6 feet distance from other people.
Schools/districts can also consider building in time throughout the school day when students, teachers, and staff can take short breaks from wearing cloth face coverings at times and in settings where risk for transmission is lower (e.g., outside and all people are consistently 6 feet apart).
Mask breaks are recommended. Lunches would be delivered to the classroom if social distancing is not possible. Daily health and temperature screenings for all people entering the school facility will be required. Temperature screening will be provided at multiple school entrances (including the main office area, drop off, and bus lot) during arrival at school.
There will be hand sanitizer throughout the building and cleaning and sanitizing procedures in place before, during and after school hours.
2. If my family opts for Plan B but then decides remote is a better option or vice versa, can I change? Yes, if the plan you choose is not working for you, please feel free to make that change by contacting your child’s school.
If you are considering Plan B, we would rather you NOT register for remote as it would be better to have a plan for more than is expected to come than to under estimate due to transportation and social distancing issues underestimating may cause.
3. What cloth face coverings are acceptable?
The state will be providing all students with 5 cloth face coverings and the school will always have extras should one be needed. For those that wish to use their own, a cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It can be secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face. It can be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk, or linen. A cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels. Ideally, a face covering has two (2)or more layers.
4. Are face shields allowed instead of cloth face coverings?
Yes, plastic face shields that wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend to below the chin are an allowed substitute for individuals that have difficulties wearing a cloth face covering.