...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A California man who was the principal drug supplier for a street gang leader in North Carolina and South Carolina has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.
Troy Davis, also known as “G-Trip” and “Trip,” was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in August to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and a quantity of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Davis was the Los Angeles-based drug supplier for Dexter Maxwell, the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster Crips for North and South Carolina.
Maxwell has also pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and is awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.
Davis held the rank of “G,” which is one of the highest levels of leadership in the ETGC organization, prosecutors said. Davis helped direct members of the gang in distributing and selling methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in Raleigh. He also was heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of the Raleigh ETGC.