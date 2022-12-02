A California man who was the principal drug supplier for a street gang leader in North Carolina and South Carolina has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.

Troy Davis, also known as “G-Trip” and “Trip,” was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in August to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and a quantity of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering.