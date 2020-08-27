Kristine Garvey, a fifth grade teacher at Hertford Grammar School has been named the Perquimans County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Also, three outstanding educators have received a pat on the back for their service to the school district and students: Doriece Pittman, Kira Johnston and Susan Perry.
Garvey will represent the school district in regional Teacher of the Year Competition as part of the 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year Program coordinated by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
The program provides an opportunity to honor and recognize exemplary teachers in North Carolina and call attention to the importance of the teaching profession. Garvey was selected by her peers as this year’s Teacher of the Year at Hertford Grammar School.
Superintendent Tanya Turner describes Garvey as an energetic, enthusiastic, and professional educator.
“When I visit Mrs. Garvey’s classroom, I enter an atmosphere of excitement, praise, and innovation. Students are actively involved in a myriad of activities, demonstrating Mrs. Garvey’s practice of providing instructional strategies to address all types of learners.”
Garvey believes that every child deserves an education that meets his or her needs.
“I understand that no two children are the same; therefore when designing my lessons, I make sure to differentiate my lessons to meet the varying needs of my students,” she said. “It is our responsibility as educators to make the adaptations necessary for each child to reach his or her potential. Garvey believes that when teachers make the changes needed to meet the needs of all students it not only helps children learn but creates an atmosphere where they feel safe.
“When a child feels that a teacher believes in them and is going to do whatever it takes to see that child succeed, a bond if formed. This bond hopefully evolves into a love of learning for the student and continues throughout his or her education career,” she added.
Principal John Lassiter says that Garvey embodies all of the qualities of a great teacher and leader.
“She is gifted with the ability to get the most out of students through student engagement, instructional strategies, and personalized learning. Regardless of their background, Mrs. Garvey has the unique ability to make difficult concepts make sense for all students by building on life experiences and prior knowledge,” he said.
Garvey has 13 years of experience in the teaching profession. Prior to teaching in Perquimans County, she has lived and taught in California, New Jersey, and Duplin County, NC. Garvey earned a Masters of Education from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Science in Education from West Chester University.
In related news, give a high five to this trio of top teachers who make learning fun.
Doriece Pittman is the 2020-2021 Perquimans Central School Teacher of the Year. Pittman is a Kindergarten teacher and has been teaching for eight years with the last two at Perquimans Central School. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Birth to Kindergarten Education at Winston-Salem State University. She is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Pre-Elementary Education and Norfolk State University.
Kira Johnston is the 2020-2021 Perquimans Middle School Teacher of the Year. Johnston is an Exceptional Children’s teacher and has been teaching for more than four years at the middle school. Johnston earned a Bachelor of Science in Special Education at Elizabeth City State University. She also holds an AAS in Education and General Studies from Paul D. Camp Community College.
Susan Perry is the 2020-2021 Perquimans County High School Teacher of the Year. Perry teaches Agriculture Education. She has been teaching for 19 years with the last three at the high school. Perry is a graduate of NC State University where she earned a Masters degree and a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Extension Education. Perry also earned National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification.