The death of George Floyd, who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, has led to a wholehearted effort to remove symbols of the Confederacy and slavery in the United States.
In fact, there has been a rapidly spreading movement to pull down and remove the statues of slave traders, brutal imperialists, conquerors and explorers around the world.
Scholars of history and many others have started to re-examine the racial injustices that have happened throughout the past centuries because of these worldwide protests.
During the 1890s, a national consensus was gradually developing in America that the U.S. Civil War had been fought over vague philosophical disagreements about states’ rights, rather than the core issue of slavery. This legendary retelling of history celebrates both Confederate and Union soldiers for their valor on the battlefield. Between the 1890s and the 1920s the Confederacy was romanticized by erecting hundreds of statues of Confederate veterans and martyrs.
Now, one-and-a-half centuries after the Civil War, many Americans are thinking about the suitably as well as the desirability of celebrating the lives of men who committed treason in the name of preserving slavery.
I am certain that the people of Germany today would not consider erecting statues of Adolf Hitler and other Nazis and honoring them. Frankly, when armies are defeated on their own soil they usually don’t get to keep their symbols and material culture.
In Germany during 1945, flags were torn down while defeated cities burned; and very soon citizens started to realize that the government they represented had ended. Most physical relics of the Nazis were banished from public view.
I firmly believe that postwar, deNazified Germany may be an example of one way we Americans can move toward our future. Tearing down the symbols of Nazi terrorism was a necessary first step, but it certainty did not cause a cultural transformation over night. It required a longer process of reconciliation for Germans to acknowledge their shared responsibly for the legacy of Nazism.
Many Americans have agreed for a long time that the downfall of slavery was a just outcome of the Civil war. However, we Americans are showing that we as a nation have not really fully come to terms with our collective responsibly for the wrongdoing of slavery by continuing to honor Confederate leaders and by refusing to acknowledge their crimes.
In conclusion, I will point out that sometimes the disciples of Jesus found His teachings to be “hard” and they wondered aloud “Who can accept this?” Well, sometimes it can be hard to “love your neighbor as (you love) yourself.”
Nevertheless, we Christians should be concerned enough for our neighbor so that we do not unintentionally hurt our neighbor. Rather, we must try to promote his or her well-being. In fact, the well-being of others should be considered in many things that we Christians do. In other words, Black lives matter, Black opinions matter, and even Black feelings matter to those who are compassionate believers.
Richard Cartwright is a resident of Elizabeth City.