MAPLE — The president of North Carolina’s Community College System said Friday the kind of shared space that College of The Albemarle and Currituck County have in Maple is a model for community colleges across the state.
“We have to collaborate,” Thomas Stith III said in an interview following a tour of facilities at COA-Currituck.
Working closely with both local government and business partners in the community is more important than ever, he said.
Stith, who was making his first visit to the region since assuming the job as head of the state’s community college system, said he is glad COA is starting to spread the word about the programs it offers. He said that needs to happen a lot more.
While people mean it as a compliment when they call North Carolina’s community college system the state’s best-kept secret, Stith said, “We don’t want to be the best-kept secret.”
During his visit in Currituck, Stith toured COA’s technical training center which houses programs like computer integrated machining and aircraft maintenance, and also saw Currituck’s new Public Safety Center which houses county services like the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services as well as classroom and lab space for community college programs.
COA President Jack Bagwell said one benefit of being in a shared facility is that students and faculty are able to interact with public safety professionals as they are training for those jobs.
Michelle Waters, campus administrator at COA-Currituck, made a similar point as she showed Stith the law enforcement classroom areas. She noted that right next to the classroom space is the Sheriff’s Office, a potential employer for graduates.
John Etheridge, who heads up law enforcement training for COA, said most students currently enrolled in basic and advanced law enforcement courses have already been hired for positions with agencies in the region.
Stith stepped into a law enforcement classroom and thanked the students for the investment they are making in their own future. He said the faculty and staff are doing an excellent job with the program.
“At the end of the day they’re here for you, and to provide a pathway to your success,” Stith said.
As Stith toured the computer integrated machining lab space, Waters said students in the program have great job opportunities awaiting them.
Hockmeyer in Elizabeth City and Sumitomo Drive Technologies in Chesapeake, Virginia, regularly recruit at the facility, she said.
“They’re already recruiting students who won’t graduate until June,” Waters said.
Bagwell said the community college also is able to work with economic developers in the region to develop customized training programs for businesses interested in locating here, or existing businesses looking to expand.
“Community colleges are set up for that purpose,” Bagwell said.
Michelle Coley, COA’s director of health occupations, showed Stith the nursing lab where students get hands-on training in programs such as nursing aide, phlebotomy, and medication aide.
Bagwell said the college is excited about new facilities in Currituck and Dare counties, and also about new programs at the college.
In addition to opening the new facilities the college is also painting and conducting facelifts at all campuses, he said.
Bagwell also mentioned the proposed addition to the Owens Center at COA-Elizabeth City, which would house a simulation center for nursing and other health sciences programs.
He noted that Trustee Paul O’Neal is chairing an ad hoc committee working on plans for that addition. It’s a sign of the college’s regional approach that O’Neal — a resident of Currituck and former county commissioner — is chairing an effort to build a new facility in Elizabeth City, Bagwell said.
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, a former chairman of the Currituck Board of Commissioners, said the regional approach is absolutely critical in northeastern North Carolina.
Stith said he appreciates Hanig’s commitment to supporting the community college system as a member of the N.C. General Assembly. Hanig announced Friday he will be seeking an open seat in the newly drawn First Senate District in the March 8 primary.
Selena Jarvis, a COA trustee who is a current Currituck commissioner, said she is proud of the new facility in Currituck and appreciates the work former commissioners such as Hanig and O’Neal did to make it possible.
Jarvis said she is especially happy to see the new facility for Basic Law Enforcement Training, which offers local students an opportunity to give back to the local community after they graduate.
“This gives students the opportunity to earn a degree and utilize it here in the community,” Jarvis said.
Bagwell said Dare County residents and organizations are looking forward to community uses for the new facility in Dare.
“This is really a community space,” he said.
Bagwell said Dare has a beautiful location on the water and would make a wonderful setting for a meeting of the state association of community college presidents.