I hope you made it through Thursday evening’s weather OK.
As I write this the storms have not yet arrived. I have heard the predictions of thunderstorms, strong winds and hail.
By the time you’re reading this the storm will have come and presumably will have passed.
Most of our weather lately has been rainy but otherwise not so bad.
We missed the worst of the winter weather. I have relatives, including a niece and a cousin, who live in Texas, and they endured the winter storm of a lifetime not long ago.
Other places have experienced unusually cold and unusually snowy or icy winters.
The winter here has been mostly mild, and of course wet.
We get our share of storms here in the form of nor’easters and hurricanes.
In another sense this entire past year has seemed at times like a storm because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like any other storm, the pandemic storm has sent people of faith seeking refuge in faith and a relationship with God.
We also look to one another for support, and try to prepare and respond as effectively as we can.
In the case of the pandemic storm one of the hardest things has been not being able to rely on one another in many of the usual ways. We have learned new notions such as “together alone.”
While together alone is better than being completely alone, it’s not really a true substitute for being truly together.
We have all known the togetherness that follows big hurricanes and other storms.
People help each other out afterward. They help each other remove debris and start to rebuild.
There are people who share what food they have.
I had a friend who owned a grocery store in Johnston County and after Hurricane Floyd wreaked havoc on his community, he brought a couple of pig cookers to the parking lot and cooked all the meat that he had. He figured it was going bad otherwise, since he didn’t have power at the store, and people might as well eat it.
So it was free for the taking. People came and got burgers, steaks, ribs — everything that he had until it was all gone.
You probably have your own stories like that from storms that have come through.
I hope this one does not end up being nearly as bad as those we remember for years to come.
But whatever the case, I hope you stay safe and find others ready to help if you need it.
And if you are able to help someone else, I hope you take advantage of that opportunity as well.
We’ll get through this together.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.