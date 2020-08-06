I have several reasons that I’m calling this column “The Ghosts Of Edenton” – when things go down in a small town like my home town of Edenton, nobody ever hears or sees anything.
To the parents and love ones of the participants committing the violence in our town and communities, it’s time to step-up and let the authorities know. If you are afraid to approach them individually because you might be called a snitch, then write an anonymous letter or tell your pastor if you attend a church.
People a beautiful little angel just 9-years-old lost her life for what? This beautiful little angel could have been your daughter, grand child, little sister, niece, etc. Guys, you are better than this.
People have died or were severely injured while fighting for Civil Rights, so you guys could have it better than they had it back in the day and are still marching and fighting for you even today.
Dr. Martin Luther King, C.T. Vivian, Rep. John Lewis, and even one of your own, Mr. Golden Frinks, would be appalled and highly disappointed in your action.
Let me tell you guys something and you should listen very carefully because one day all the crimes, shooting, and other stuff that you do that’s terrorizing your community is going to catch up with you guys.
If you guys don’t know about the RICO law, you better check it out because it only takes just one of you guys in these gangs that’s doing these crimes to get charged, then all of you could go down with him or her for 25 years to life or life itself in solitary confinement, plus if you live in public housing your family can be evicted.
Just think for a minute; I’m giving you a minute not a second and just think about what I’m going to say to you, if RICO can bring down and destroy John Gotti and the mafia plus the real Blood, Crips, and Latin Kings gangs, believe me, if they use it they surely are capable of getting you guys off the street.
You guys who want to be rappers, then what you are doing with the hating against each other; senseless and ridiculous. It cannot be about making money because if you did it right and was positive, then you might have a chance at making it. People in the business aren’t going that route anymore.
Guys wake up and do something positive that will help your community because as long as there are unnecessary shootings and killing of innocent people in your community, eventually the community is going to get tired and start turning you guys in.
Is 25 years of your life in prison worth what you are doing? You are not only hurting the innocent people you are hurting your family also guys. Why put that on your mother or grand parents?
Because once one of your crew get locked up under RICO, then they are going to start singing and dropping dimes on you that you never thought would happen. Man, it’s going to be about self preservation; believe that’s what got the mafia.
What do want and what are you guys looking to accomplish? If you guys sit down with the “Power that be” and your enemies on the street, maybe you can come to a peaceful solution and get thing done for the young people in the community. Cherish and value your life while you are here on God given earth.
Now for the “Power that be” there are also some major things you must do for these young people otherwise the problems are always going to be in your community.
So, you must strengthen families and the schools, add more African-Americans male teachers in the schools especially in high school, which is a problem for whatever reason at John A. Holmes High School.
Improve community supervision, train your teachers and parents to manage disruptive youth and teach your kids interpersonal skills. The communities must employ multiple strategies and services.
You must reduce youth’s conflicts, why are kids joining a gang in your community. You should provide training for parents of disruptive and delinquent kids. Review your school “zero tolerance “ policies to reduce suspensions and expulsions.
Provide a center for youth recreation and referrals for services.
Do you have a balance of prevention, intervention, suppression strategies which is important for success in any community? Intervention programs and strategies provide sanctions and services for younger youth who are actively involved in gangs to push them away from gangs.
You must continue to stress to students that gangs can be dangerous. You, the “Power That Be”, can spend the money to try and get these thing done of this problem will continue to be at your door step.
The voters in Chowan County and Edenton are getting tired of these shooting and crimes in their community.
If you need to bring some former gangs members from out of town to help with your situation, then spend the money and do it.
There are a lot of people that do this to try and help the young people not to follow in their foot steps because the time you lose from your family being incarcerated is not worth it.