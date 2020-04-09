Gilliam awarded W. Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship

Aces’ sports star Jhasi Gilliam has been awarded the distinguished Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship.
Gilliam plays volleyball, basketball and softball.
“Being an Aces’ athlete is like being a family,” she said. “We all support and encourage one another inside and outside of school.”
The scholarship is named in honor of Durham-native, Willie Bradshaw, an NCHSAA Hall of Fame inductee in 1995 and National High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2010. Bradshaw was an outstanding athlete at Hillside High School, playing on the undefeated 1943 football team that went untied and unscored upon. He went onto North Carolina College (now NC Central University) and then on to pitch professionally for several Negro League teams.
Bradshaw became the first African-American city or county athletic director when he took over for the Durham City School system until his retirement in 1992.
Gilliam will receive $750 in financial assistance in furthering her college education.
As a regional recipient, Gilliam will be considered as a finalist for the state award with the winner being announced by the end of April.
The state award winner will receive an additional $1,000 in financial assistance to further their college or university education.
Weighing her options, Gilliam is undecided where she will attend school next year, but it is choice between Campbell University, NC State University or East Carolina University.
A senior, Gilliam is also a past recipient of the Heart of a Champion Award. A stand-out athlete, Gilliam’s name has appeared many times in the Chowan Herald’s sports pages.
“My first high school home run was amazing, but I have to say as softball has always been my favorite sport. I remember being in a situation where it my was turn to bat with two outs on the board, and getting a hit to keep my team on a rally. Also, I loved just being a part of all the sports teams, developing friendships and being able to encourage others when they are down.”