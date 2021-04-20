GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 9, Bear Grass Charter 3: The Aces defeated Bear Grass Charter Monday at home.
Ellie Spear led the Aces with three goals. Carson Ray and Shamiya Leary each had two goals. Liza Bond and Bailey Rinehart each had one goal.
Goalie Amanda Turner had eight saves, while Sydney Spear had two.
John A. Holmes 2, Camden 0: The Aces defeated the Bruins in a league match Wednesday, April 14, in Edenton.
Liza Bond and Bailey Rinehart each scored a goal for the Aces, while Sydney Spear added an assist.
Holmes goalkeeper Amanda Turner made four saves for the shutout win.
Manteo 8, John A. Holmes 3: Manteo (3-4, 3-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (7-1, 1-1 AAC) in a conference match Monday, April 12, at Manteo High School.
Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart led the team with two goals, Sydney Spear scored a goal, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made 10 saves.
Manteo’s Cici Lowe scored three goals and added an assist, Emma Ortega and Keylin Zavala each scored two goals, while Angelica Landazuri added a goal with an assist.
Manteo goalkeeper Montanta Miller made nine saves on 12 shots on goal in the win.
The win puts Manteo in possession of first place in the conference.
SOFTBALL
Camden 15, John A. Holmes 3: The Aces lost to the Bruins at home Friday, April 16.
According to MaxPreps.com, Madison Griffin, Molly Cobb and Sydney Spear each scored one run.
Perquimans 12, John A. Holmes 0: The Pirates defeated the Aces in a league game in six innings Tuesday, April 13, at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Carly Elliott led the team by going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, Faith Christian went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Kaileigh Nixon went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Bristyl Ridddick had a hit with an RBI.
Kenly Stallings added two hits, Maci Denson (double), Kaitlyn Votava, Morgan Baccus and Lexi Williams each posted a hit in the victory.
Christian pitched four innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs, two walks and struck out seven Edenton batters, while teammate Breanne Shepherd pitched two innings, gave up a hit, no earned runs and struck out two batters.
Ashlee Richardson led Holmes with two hits, while Hannah Pippins and Madison Griffin each hit a double.
BOYS TENNIS
Bear Grass Charter 5, John A. Holmes 4: The Aces (0-6) lost to the Bears (5-1) in a non-conference match Wednesday, April 14, at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.