A National and Global Day of Prayers and Repentance will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 26 in Edenton’s Waterfront Park.
As our nation is undergoing spiritual and cultural attack, Jonathan Cahn, a Messianic Jew, pastor and well known author, is calling for Christians everywhere, especially here in America, to a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance. Starting Sept. 18 with the Feast of Trumpets through Sept. 28, the Day of Atonement, Christians are called to unite in prayer for ten days and return to God.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, which marks the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s landing, they will come together in Washington D.C. to pray. For details, visit the website, thereturn.org .
This event will not be limited to Washington, D.C. Similar gatherings coinciding with the D.C. event will be held in many cities and communities across the country including eastern North Carolina.
A local group of Christians led by Pastor Jonthan Downing, of Shalom International Church, are joining with others in an interdenominational gathering called “THE RETURN in CHOWAN” to be held at the Edenton Waterfront Park from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
As Pastor Cahn proclaimed, the purpose of meeting together is to “intensify our prayers and intercessions for repentance and revival”. In this time of disunity in our land, please meet together in unity as we seek God for America.
Masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Bring a chair if needed.
“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land.” — 2 Chronicles 7:14