The John A. Holmes High School football team (6-0, 3-0 Ablemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Princeton, 39-28, on Friday, April 16, during the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs. The Aces will travel to face No. 1 Tarboro on Friday, in the Class 1AA playoff’s second round. Ticket information was not available at press time, but will be post at chowanherald.com as soon as it becomes available. For more on the game, see Page A6.

Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.