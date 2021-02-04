If you ever get in the mood to buy something unique, not a gift that is a carbon copy of anything else, maybe step into this vintage store, Church St. Antiques & Other Cool Stuff.
Located at 135 North Church St. downtown in the heart of Hertford, the business is owned by Steve & Beverly Brickhouse.
“We chose Hertford because we fell in love with the waterfront, the downtown and our building which was built in 1916 and is one of the great treasures of Perquimans County,” Beverly Brickhouse said.
Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, customers can shop for top notch furniture, home décor and whole assortment of collectibles including, Pepsi advertising – remember, Pepsi is the taste of the Carolinas.
“We get most of our merchandise from auctions, estate sales, and from buying directly from individuals,” Beverly Brickhouse said.
A new business, the vintage store opened in November.
“Thankfully the business is doing very well so far,” she said. “We love the thought of preserving history and of selling products from a time when things were made to last. We also sell modern home decor – rugs, lamps, wall art, etc – and other things that are ‘cool’ and unique.”
Running a small business instills pride in a job well done and the community.
“We pride ourselves on offering really good merchandise at competitive prices,” Beverly Brickhouse said. “We are also known for our customer service. January offered us a lot of foot traffic with sales not that far behind December. We are grateful for the response and look forward to serving Perquimans County for a long time to come.”