Editor’s Note: A few weeks back, the Perquimans Weekly published Hertford Baptist Church Pastor’s Dario Ruvarac’s sermon, which got folks to talking about whether they too could have their sermons published. Genius idea! Give Claude Milot credit for this idea. The newspaper’s goal is to get more people in the pews, so, pastors or lay people, if you want to submit a sermon, albeit shorter than Sunday’s extended version, maybe between 600-800 words, then send them to the newspaper at mlayton@ncweeklies.com
My favorite Biblical passage is Exodus Ch. 33, v. 13-23. It’s a conversation between God and Moses. Let me set the scene.
This is not the first time that Moses has talked with God. We all remember when God appeared to Moses in a burning bush (I like it when God tells Moses to take off his shoes because he is standing on holy ground). That’s when God sends Moses on an errand. Some errand! Go back to Egypt and tell the pharaoh to let my people go. Moses is not sure he’s up to the job. He’s a stutterer, so how can he even speak to the pharaoh? No problem, says God, take Aaron with you and let him do the talking.
Well, we all know how that turns out. Moses goes back to Egypt and inflicts a series of plagues on Egypt to convince Pharaoh to let the Hebrews go. It’s not until all the first-born start dying that Pharaoh agrees.
So, Moses leads the Hebrews out of Egypt, across the Red Sea, and into Sinai where they will wander around for forty years until they come to the Promised Land. All this time Moses continues to have conversations with God, including the one where he gets the Ten Commandments from him.
Anyway, after Moses leads his people through the desert for all those years, he has a pretty good feeling about the job he’s done. God agrees and tells Moses He is pleased. So, Moses, seeing this as a unique opportunity, decides to ask God for a little reward. Now we come to my favorite Bible passage.
Moses says to God (I’m paraphrasing), if you think I did a good job, show me your face. Understand that until this point Moses has talked frequently with God, but he has never come face to face with him. Now, God is indeed pleased with Moses and tells him that He will continue to do good things for him. But He’s not about to show Moses his face.
Moses is wondering why not? God replies that He can’t show Moses his face because that would be the end of Moses. The exact quote from my Bible is “Thou canst not see my face: for man shall not see me and live.”
Moses is very disappointed, of course. He wants to see God’s face, but he isn’t willing to die for the privilege. At least not just yet. Sensing Moses’s disappointment, God says, I’ll tell you what. See the cleft in that rock over there? Go stand in it. When I walk by, you will see me. Not my face, because I’ll block your view with my hand. But when I take my hand away, you’ll be able to see my back. Here’s the quote from my Bible: “I will take away my hand, and thou shalt see my back parts; but my face thou canst not see.”
So, why is this my favorite Bible passage? It’s because it has so much to teach us about the relationship of God and man and about eternal life. This passage, of course, is an allegory, like just about all the stories in Genesis and Exodus. What’s an allegory? An allegory, like this one, is a story whose characters and events are symbols that reveal an underlying truth. The characters of Adam and Eve, for example, are not to be taken literally, but as a symbol of humans evolving into moral creatures who can tell the difference between right and wrong. An allegory, therefore, is a teaching device. And the Bible has a lot to teach us.
So, what can we learn from the Bible passage in question? For me, the first lesson is about eternal life. When God tells us (through Moses who represents all of us), that we can’t see him when we’re alive on this earth, He is really implying that we can look forward to seeing him in all is glory after we die and join him in heaven.
The second message in this passage is equally important. When God allows Moses to see his back, He is telling us that without actually seeing him in all his glory on earth, there is a great deal to learn about God from seeing where He has been. And He has been with us in so many ways and in so many places.
So, where have we seen God? Well, let’s start with his creation. Have we ever gazed up at the stars on a moonless night to wonder at the vastness of the universe? Have we stopped to admire a great sunset? Or the exquisite beauty of a blooming rose? Or have we ever placed ourselves in the shoes of a David Attenborough who has spent a lifetime examining the tremendous diversity in nature? All of this is just a tiny clue as to the presence of God on earth. He is here. He has always been here.
Beyond that, we can learn from God’s on-going personal relationship with Moses. The lesson is that God doesn’t make it easy for us. He challenges us and asks us tongue-tied stutterers to do difficult things, but then gives us the strength (our own Aaron) to persist and succeed. Life will have its failings and disappointments, but also its triumphs. Because if we have faith, we can overcome doubt and adversity. If we fall—like those Golden Calf-worshipping reprobates in the desert—we can rise up again and find the Promised Land.
In my favorite short passage in Exodus God does not refuse to grant Moses his wish. He merely teaches him to be satisfied for now to see him present in his creation. But God also tells Moses to have faith that after he dies, he will find his ultimate reward in the presence of God’s full glory for all eternity.
All this and more — if we take time to reflect on the essential message of this allegory. God is with us. Now and forever.