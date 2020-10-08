King David was undoubtedly acquainted with heartache, yet he became a strong and mighty king in Israel’s antiquity.
God used David to accomplish some mighty feats, yet, David relentlessly declared that God was his strength. David knew he was not a self-made person. David knew that he was a God-called, God-appointed person. You are too if you are God’s child.
David said many times that he relied on God’s strength and God’s presence. David understood that there is no other way to navigate turbulent seasons in life. One of my favorite places where David records his reliance on God is found in 1 Chronicles 16:11.
David says to seek God and His strength; seek His presence continually—biblical counsel—seek God’s strength and God’s presence continually. In the New Testament, God even instructs Paul that His power is made perfect in Paul’s weakness 2 Corinthians 12:9. We, too, need to learn this—In good times and challenging times, seek God’s strength and presence, and make this a continual process. How do I seek God’s strength and presence continually? Allow me to share a few thoughts.
First, relentlessly pursue God. When we turn on the television news, often we see and hear stories about devastation—people getting hurt, killed, homes destroyed, and “the works.”
Instead of setting your focus on the destruction, look for the helping hands amid the devastation. Do not focus on the fire; concentrate on the one who is sacrificing to put the fire out.
Do not focus on the hurting and destruction; focus on the first responders who are sacrificing to bring hope and healing to the hurting and devastated. See, when you focus on the helpers, you are focused on the ones who are being God’s hands and feet extended in this world. Hence, you are focused on God—you are relentlessly pursuing God.
Additionally, try to find God in the ordinary. When you do, you will start to see all the ways God cares for you and others. Isaiah 26:3 reminds us that God keeps individuals in perfect peace when they focus their minds on God. Thus, relentlessly pursue God.
Second, meditate on Scripture. When you allow God’s Word to penetrate deep down in your heart and soul, only then can His Word change you; hence, meditating on Scripture. It is one thing to read Scripture. It is another thing to study Scripture.
Meditating on Scripture takes reading and study to a whole different level. Meditating on Scripture means you keep a specific verse in mind for a specified length of time and ponder it. Think about each word and how the words come together, then allow God to reveal His meaning.
Through this exercise, you will discover deeper avenues into His presence and know more of His strength for your life. Even the psalmist encourages us to meditate on God’s Word day and night (Psalm 1:2).
Finally, merely be still before God. I would encourage you to stop all activity and to be still in His presence. Psalm 46:10 reminds us to be still, and know that God is God. I think about Elijah in 1 Kings 19:11-13 when he goes out to stand on the mountain before God. A strong wind tore the mountains and broke the rocks, but God was not in the wind. Then an earthquake, but God was not in the earthquake. Next came a fire, but God was not in the fire. Finally, there was the sound of a low whisper. God was in the still and the quiet--how we need to learn to silence the chaos in our life so we can be aware of God’s presence and know His strength operating in our life.
In these uncertain times, I encourage you, relentlessly pursue God, meditate on Scripture, and be still before God. The more you do, the better you will know God, the more faithfully you can serve God, and the more you will be able to enjoy His presence and strength.
The only way you can weather any storm of life is by being in God’s presence and operating in His strength continuously. God’s strength is available to you, trust Him today, and watch how He liberates you by His continued strength and eternal presence.